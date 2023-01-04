As a woman who will probably some day have to wear an engagement ring, I have spent some amount of time thinking about what designs I actually like. Unfortunately, it turns out that most of them are designed to tear up any kind of knitted sweater as soon as you put your arms into the sleeves, and I cannot for the life of me understand how this is still a thing. I like wearing knitted sweaters!
The reason I bring this up is because this 1-carat solitaire ring, which comes in all gold, all platinum, and a mix of platinum and gold accents, looks like it was precision-engineered to ruin every single piece of knitwear known to man. However, it is also Pikachu-themed. I am torn.
The ring, which is sold on U-Treasure (who make a lot of Pokémon jewellery), features a male and female Pikachu sitting either side of a 1-carat diamond, although you can't choose to have the Pikachus be the same gender, so that's a little limiting.
You can order the rings from the website — each one costs 1,825,000 yen (around $13,760 / £11.410), no matter the material.
Can't wait for the sequels, Pokémon Divorce and Pokémon Tragedy.
Yeah nooo. Bad idea.
@HotGoomba Will a hatterene be embossed on the divorce papers?
Yes the ring is £11,000.... bet you the thing would be worth less than half that if you had to sell it on.
Those Pikachu look derpy
@HotGoomba laughed harder than I should
@johnvboy but that is kinda how jewelery does work, you pay for the work on it too
Terrible for a proposal, but not a bad investment. If this is a limited merchandise release, the value of the item could go up significantly in a few years.
@Axecon
Lol, that's about $300-600 in melt value depending on metal mix, and no more than $2k for the diamond.
Will she get a thundershock every time she takes it off?
Soooo did they make it out of the movie iron tail, therefore the ring is just pikachu’s tail?
I 💕 Pokemon but a Zelda theme is better I think...
Good thing I’m already married.
My ring cost $12 on amazon and came from somewhere in china. So far 9 years together. Not bad.
