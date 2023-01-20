We've heard some horror stories in the past about games and consoles that have been sent off and didn't make it to the other end, but this story takes it to another level. A WATA-graded copy of the Game Boy classic Pokémon Yellow has been completely destroyed, apparently after an encounter with US Customs.

As explained by Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick, a friend of his recently purchased a "sealed and graded" WATA copy of the original 1999 Game Boy classic. When it arrived, the case was broken, the seal had been "ripped and discarded" and even the box was cut up. Ouch!





US Customs:

Broke the acrylic case

Ripped and discarded the seal

SLICED the front of the box off



Maybe they weren't fans of pic.twitter.com/lGs1qC1RIF Friend of mine received this sealed and graded original copy of Pokemon Yellow...US Customs:Broke the acrylic caseRipped and discarded the sealSLICED the front of the box offMaybe they weren't fans of @TheWataGames January 19, 2023

It's unclear why US Customs decided to tear the whole thing to shreds, so we'll assume it must have been suspicious of something. As Kick notes, maybe it just wasn't a fan of WATA! As you might recall, this grading company has been accused of manipulating video game market prices over the past few years: