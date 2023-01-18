Waluigi has grown to become one of the most popular characters in the Mario series — one circuit on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online confirms as much — but did you know that there was once a design for another evil "Wa" inversion in the franchise, this time focused on Peach?
The prospect of "Walupeach" had never entered the gaming sphere (though we had seen the concept in previous interviews and other sources like the manga), but a recently republished interview with the vice president of Camelot Software Planning, Shugo Takahashi, has confirmed that such a character once reached the design phase.
The 2008 Nindori interview reappeared on Nintendo Dream Web and was brought to our attention by @gosokkyu who provided a translated summary of the contents. It seems that after seeing the success of Waluigi in Mario Tennis, the Camelot team set about trying to make lightning strike twice and began working on the designs for "Walupeach" — a 'fallen angel' take on the classic princess. If this concept sounds horrifying, that's because it probably was. Shigeru Miyamoto must have felt the same, as the legendary Nintendo director shot down the idea before even seeing the designs.
Concerned that the character would be too much like Doronjo (the iconic villain from the 1977 anime Yatterman), Miyamoto ensured that the designs would go no further and the "Walupeach" concept never saw the light of day.
You can find a picture of Doronjo below, just to make it clear how un-Mario such a character would be. Takahashi confirmed in the interview that their designs bore no resemblance to the anime villain (phew) though it was a "datenshi-style character" so may have carried a similar vibe even if the appearance wasn't there.
But now this idea has come to mind, we can't help but wonder what the evil princess would have looked like. Would this have been a tall, moustached version of the Mushroom Kingdom figurehead? Or would the approach have been more rock and roll, depicting Peach in a leather jacket and (dare we say) trousers??
Whatever "Walupeach" might have looked like, it seems that the character will never come to fruition — probably a good thing, right? For now, at least, Waluigi remains everyone's favourite bad boy on the block.
Would you like to see a "Walupeach" equivalent in the future? Let us know what she would look like in the comments below!
[source ndw.jp, via twitter.com]
Comments (9)
Remember what they took from us! Another global phenomenon! Darn youuuuu!
I still think this would be interesting on Smash and other such games (incl. sports)
Oh, here is my wild idea.
The evil version of Princess Peach is.... Princess Beach
(Imagine this word as the redacted one).
This all sounds familiar as I do recall the idea of a "Walupeach" character having been mentioned atleast once before, although the part about Doronjo (who I only recognize thanks to Tatsunoko vs Capcom) is new to me I think.
Wouldn’t it be WaPeach?
We've heard about this "Warupichi" concept for years but I guess now is when we have actual details. Interesting and creepy. I would still love to have seen the design even if it was nightmare fuel!
It's also interesting how Wario's character designer kept him a secret from Miyamoto. He wasn't allowed to ever see Wario in Super Mario Land 2's development!
Speaking of Doronjo, I'm pretty sure Pokemon's Team Rocket trio, Jessie and James with Meowth, was based on the Doronbo gang.
Personally, I would love to see an evil princess in the Mario universe. Some toad-like henchmen under the Wario bros. would be appreciated too.
The article thumbnail made me expect the worst (good job on that image NL!), but after looking at the article...I'm kinda disappointed we didn't get this!
Would've been better than Pink Gold Peach in Mario Kart, at least.
If twitter said so, then it's automatically true. That's what I learned with the internet.
Bonus points if the tweet has a link on it.
