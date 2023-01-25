There is nothing in the world more powerful than a video game secret on a school playground. For an entire day — maybe even a week — you can become the king of recess, just by wielding the Mew Under Truck rumour, or the secret Triforce hidden in Ocarina of Time. Hey, who said the secrets need to be real?

Lately, Twitter has been packed with secrets ready to take to the playground, after podcast hosts Aaron and Tommy asked everyone what their best "useless" piece of video game knowledge was:

And boy, did the internet deliver. The tweet now has over 84 million views, with thousands of replies to the question that range from the well-known secrets to the stuff that even we didn't know. Here are our favourites:

Teeny tiny hobbitses





If you adjust your power settings and leave the game running overnight, they'll only come up to Gandalf's shins. In LEGO Lord of the Rings on PS3, the hobbits shrink. Very, very, very slowly.If you adjust your power settings and leave the game running overnight, they'll only come up to Gandalf's shins. https://t.co/b5awYiqO9V [email protected]) (@bigevilboss) January 24, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. 3 box was a lie

One of the levels in Super Mario 3 (I believe it’s the one with the hills) on this box does not appear in game but the level is still in the code. You can access this and a few other completed but unused levels with a game genie pic.twitter.com/1cor5b2PMM January 23, 2023

You can cut down long grass in Pokémon

https://t.co/tjXoajyGOG pic.twitter.com/VulaKuCwAR That not only can HM01 in all games from Gens 1-3 can cut down grass but that in Emerald if you use Cut with a Pokemon with Hyper Cutter it extends the range of grass you can cut down for some reason. lol #Pokemon January 24, 2023

Sakurai never shuts up about his cat

Sakurai's cat could be found hidden inside of the cabin of the Pokemon Stadium 2 stage from Super Smash Bros Brawl. pic.twitter.com/gZkQwZH1kw January 24, 2023

Ocarina's dungeon targeting

pic.twitter.com/HMEZrQVtHv I promise this will blow your mind. Did you know there are two different sound effects for Z-targeting in OOT, depending on if you're in a dungeon or not? https://t.co/1JQ6A2aX8h January 25, 2023

Charles Martinet's movie career

Charles Martinet, voice of Mario, appears briefly in the David Fincher thriller The Game, as Michael Douglas's late father. pic.twitter.com/qe9ymfhjOm January 23, 2023

