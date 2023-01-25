There is nothing in the world more powerful than a video game secret on a school playground. For an entire day — maybe even a week — you can become the king of recess, just by wielding the Mew Under Truck rumour, or the secret Triforce hidden in Ocarina of Time. Hey, who said the secrets need to be real?
Lately, Twitter has been packed with secrets ready to take to the playground, after podcast hosts Aaron and Tommy asked everyone what their best "useless" piece of video game knowledge was:
And boy, did the internet deliver. The tweet now has over 84 million views, with thousands of replies to the question that range from the well-known secrets to the stuff that even we didn't know. Here are our favourites:
Teeny tiny hobbitses
The Super Mario Bros. 3 box was a lie
You can cut down long grass in Pokémon
Sakurai never shuts up about his cat
Ocarina's dungeon targeting
Charles Martinet's movie career
Lego lord of the rings is one of my favorite games so that fact was really interesting even though I don’t play the ps3 version.
The playtime counter in Pokémon Red/Blue stops counting at 255 hours!
It’s not much, but:
In Pokémon GO, Nosepass will always point towards north. if you start the encounter, forcing it turn away, and then run, it’ll turn and point north again after a few seconds.
On the Endurance level in Rogue Leader, the turrets’ lasers will never hit you
Did anybody know that Cammy from the Street Fighter series was actually the template for Resident Evil's Jill Valentine? (me neither )
There's a lake with a waterfall in Breath of the Wild (Faron Region) with a specific spot underwater where you can stand up and be completely dry. You can see the entire lake underwater and shoot arrow & stuff.
In Dragon quest 3 when in alefgard, if you play the boardgame in the well, land on a spot that gives you 10k experience while your close enough to leveling up, it will not trigger the level up event. Leave the board, go to the overworld and fight any creature, you have a small (almost random)chance of leveling up all the way to lvl99.
Edit: this was the Gameboy Color version aka Dragon Warrior 3
The famous Justin Bailey password in NES Metroid is not an Easter egg or reference to a developer or person who worked on the game. It’s just a coincidence of how the password system works.
Not sure this is useless, but in Pokémon Colosseum you can catch the 3 Johto starters from the beginning and not wait until post game for the uncaptured ones if you knock yourself out after capturing them.
@HammerGalladeBro Talking about Colosseum, I was never able to confirm this but, everytime my pokemon got "confused" the attack Swift always worked, I mean always. I played the game 3 times and the move always worked when my pokemon got confused. Again, I never verified if this was a glitch, I got luck or I'm being dumb
In smb3, the fortress that takes you to the sky in world 5; there’s these two little dangly lamp things. You never see them anywhere else in the game why
That is not Mr. Sakurai‘s cat.
Ocarina of Time, when you save as teen Link in Link‘s childhood home, you will start your game there instead of the cathedral.
OoT again (64), if you you aim the hookshot, Z-strafe and press the shield button, the hookshot in Link’s hand will retain its laser pointer.
@PtM Brawl came out like 15 years ago, chances are that it’s a different cat.
@shgamer Didn't know but I can visualize their assets and it makes sense.
@nessisonett https://twitter.com/Sora_Sakurai/status/509401397733761025
Already shared this one on Twitter but I rather enjoy this little tidbit as a fan of both series: in Pikmin 2, the treasure "Cosmic Archive" is a Famicom disk of Nazo no Murasamejou (aka The Mysterious Murasame Castle), the game Takamaru is from.
Pikmin and Mysterious Murasame Castle would later cross over again in Smash Bros. and Nintendo Land.
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate has specific quests where Sunfish will appear after 5 (beach) or 25 (river) minutes.
Other than that, they only appear in the tutorial.
In X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, there's the Death Valley stage where it features Blanka and Beast in the background. In X-Men vs. SF, if the player or the CPU choose Charlie as their fighter, then Blanka will be replaced by Beast. In Marvel Super Heroes vs. SF, the stage now had both Beast and Blanka, if Shadow (a brainwash Charlie) is chosen as a character, Blanka will disappeared leaving only Beast by himself. This is a nod reference to the Jean Claude Van-Damme film Street Fighter: The Movie in which Blanka and Charlie were the same character.
If you beat Ultimate MK3 with Rain in the Super NES version of the game you get nothing. He had no ending.
Princess Daisy appeared only in 3 games in the 90s: Super Mario Land, Mario is Missing, and a third game which I won't tell you (hint: it's a golf game).
Unlike in every other Pokemon game, in Legends: Arceus, your fainted Pokemon still accumulate EVs when an opposing Pokemon is knocked out. (This is despite - or perhaps because of - the fact that EVs don't do anything in this game.)
@Shiro28 swift is a move that always hits no matter the situation.... as far as I remember.... is its unique feature
In the original official art for Fire Emblem Fates, F Corrin had two left feet.
A revised version was later released.
But then in the SSBU banner art, M Corrin has two left feet!
I got one for all of you. This is more anime-focused, but in Sonic X, the human protagonist, Chris Thorndyke, lives with his grandpa, Chuck Thorndyke, who we'll be focusing on. Now, when the show aired in Japan, a card containing a character's statistics, like height, weight, and more importantly, age, would appear from time to time, and from them, we discover that Chuck is 55 years old. His son, Chris's father, Nelson Thorndyke, is 43 years old, meaning Chuckles became a dad at age 12.
Pretty sure all video game knowledge is considered useless.
Love the movie The Game!
Didn’t realize that about the screenshot on the back of MB3 box!
