Mozart and Mario might sound really similar in name, but they don't have too many other similarities — except for that one time that Mozart was in a little-known SNES/NES game called Mario's Time Machine, but let's not worry about that for now.

Our point is that you have to be pretty darn creative to mash the two up into an opera, but that's just what the LA-based Pacific Opera Project has done with their retelling of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute — or as they're calling it, #Superflute.

POP is a group trying to provide "quality opera that is accessible, affordable, and entertaining", and as part of that aim, they've done mash-ups before — Mozart and Star Trek, Mozart and Scarface, even Mozart and COVID. They last performed a Nintendo-flavoured Magic Flute in 2019, which featured characters like Mega Man, Donkey Kong, Wario, Zelda, and Pit from Kid Icarus.

Here's what the director had to say at the time about the show (from LAist):

"[The theme] just lined up so well, because you have Tamino in the Magic Flute, who's all about going on quests, and trying to find his princess, Pamina — and that is Zelda and Link exactly. And then you have Mario, who's a coin collector — Papageno's a bird collector, so it's a pretty close correlation there."

If this is even half as good as that one Nintendo-themed burlesque show we went to ages ago, we're booking tickets to LA sharpish. And if you're already in LA — you can buy tickets right here.