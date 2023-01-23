Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Whatever your view is on 2002's Super Mario Sunshine, we reckon most would agree that the Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device - or "F.L.U.D.D." for short - was an excellent addition to the franchise that made for some truly unique gameplay mechanics.

Since then, of course, Mario has been into space, trekked across a vast desert, strolled down the streets of New Donk City, and turned himself into a spring, a frog, a Tyrannosaurus rex, and more. Yet there's still hope among Sunshine fans that perhaps F.L.U.D.D might make another appearance in a 3D Mario game. Until then, however, this mod from JustKant might be the closest we'll get for quite some time (thanks, GoNintendo).

As demonstrated in the above video, JustKant has modded Super Mario Sunshine's F.L.U.D.D device into Super Mario Odyssey, complete with the Hover Nozzle, Rocket Nozzle, and Turbo Nozzle. Interestingly, the only nozzle that's seemingly absent is the standard Squirt Nozzle, but considering the technical prowess that would be required to make this work properly, we can understand its ommission.

Otherwise, the three nozzles available here seem to work exactly as intended, even if the implementation might be a bit janky for some. To download the mod, you'll find a link to all the details via the YouTube video; keep in mind that this will only work with v1.0.0 of Super Mario Odyssey, however.

What do you make of this Sunshine / Odyssey cross-over? Do you think we'll see F.L.U.D.D return to a 3D Mario game? Let us know with a comment!