Whatever your view is on 2002's Super Mario Sunshine, we reckon most would agree that the Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device - or "F.L.U.D.D." for short - was an excellent addition to the franchise that made for some truly unique gameplay mechanics.
Since then, of course, Mario has been into space, trekked across a vast desert, strolled down the streets of New Donk City, and turned himself into a spring, a frog, a Tyrannosaurus rex, and more. Yet there's still hope among Sunshine fans that perhaps F.L.U.D.D might make another appearance in a 3D Mario game. Until then, however, this mod from JustKant might be the closest we'll get for quite some time (thanks, GoNintendo).
As demonstrated in the above video, JustKant has modded Super Mario Sunshine's F.L.U.D.D device into Super Mario Odyssey, complete with the Hover Nozzle, Rocket Nozzle, and Turbo Nozzle. Interestingly, the only nozzle that's seemingly absent is the standard Squirt Nozzle, but considering the technical prowess that would be required to make this work properly, we can understand its ommission.
Otherwise, the three nozzles available here seem to work exactly as intended, even if the implementation might be a bit janky for some. To download the mod, you'll find a link to all the details via the YouTube video; keep in mind that this will only work with v1.0.0 of Super Mario Odyssey, however.
What do you make of this Sunshine / Odyssey cross-over? Do you think we'll see F.L.U.D.D return to a 3D Mario game? Let us know with a comment!
[source youtube.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments (11)
So, Super Mario Fluddyssey?
@Pillowpants Super Mario Oddyfludd: Oddtimized Fluddition
Sorry, but I hated Sunshine and this device. Maybe it's just because I was out of the gaming scene when this came out, but gave it a go on 3D all stars, and just hated the mechanics and also the camera angles.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
I have never played Super Mario Sunshine but Nintendo Ganecube was a pretty good console with mini disc games.
This is very well done even if it doesn‘t fit the level design at all. But why show the 2D sections if Mario isn‘t equipped with a 2D-Fludd? That‘s kinda pointless, isn‘t it?
You can see how the turbo nozzle is reusing the functionality of those rocket flowers. Meanwhile the hover nozzle and rocket nozzle look like moon jump cheat codes.
I really do love Sunshine, even with all its issues. The creative ideas were so charming
FLUDD is SUCK. 😕
It was really hard to aim the water gun onto target.
And that was the reason I sold my Super Mario 3D All Stars and stop thinking about Mario Sunshine.
I still prefer weapon aiming from Ratchet & Clank games than water gun from FLUDD because it was easier to aim the targets.
Great idea using the same mechanics as the rocket flow. Looks great.
Something like this would have been incredible as an endgame bonus - something that was strangely lacking. I still like to go back and mess around in the stages, but that gets boring very quickly with no real goals to focus on. This alone would have made random exploration pretty enjoyable.
and although it's completely pointless to talk about...I desperately hoped that a Super Mario 64 remake could have come in the form of DLC for Odyssey. If you really think about it, 64 is quite minuscule in terms of overall size, and it would be hard to justify paying full price to get such a meager experience in the Switch era. BUT, as DLC for Odyssey? It really would have been perfect.
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...