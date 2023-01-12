Well, this isn't something we were expecting to see. Capcom and GameFlavor have teamed up to launch a collector's box of First Aid drinks from the Resident Evil franchise to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Limited to 4750 pieces, the product contains a storage box based on the same from the classic Resident Evil games, which itself contains a total of ten First Aid Collector’s Drink cans. The drink is said to contain hints of cucumber and lime-mint flavour, taking inspiration from the "herbs, spices, and fruits" from the franchise.
In addition, the box will also contain four Ink Ribbon cans which contain a selection of herbs. What you do with these herbs is, of course, entirely up to you. You'll also get a spray cap so you can display your first aid cans after you're done consuming the cucumber and lime-mint concoction within. Finally, a certificate of authenticity will be included and will display a handwritten number to designate its unique identity.
Here's the official description from GameFlavor's website:
"Grab the strictly limited RESIDENT EVIL FIRST AID DRINK COLLECTOR’S BOX, including ten drinks and herbs related to the game. Enjoy the refreshing taste of cucumber-lime-mint and restore your energy or reenact your favorite scenes from the game."
Look, we promise it's not April Fool's Day, but this is quite possibly one of the strangest products we've seen in quite some time. What's more is that GameFlavor is charging a rather eye-watering €199 / $214 for the whole set, which you can pre-order on the official website right now. The product is targeted to release in Q3 2023.
Are you a big enough fan of Resident Evil to throw down €199 on a set of beverages? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments (10)
This would be so much better if the cans were empty and if it cost a hell of a lot less.
Ok, could be cheaper, but this is sick as heck! I mean come on! A freakin heal spray! I need it!
For the gamer with lots of disposable income.. but then who am I to say what someone can spend all their money on.
Things from Resident Evil that will bleed me dry...
Overpriced novelty spray cans: 1
Zombies: 0
I know what herbs I’d like to put in that ink ribbon tin… 🤪
If only this were a whisky collection instead of some stupid energy drink. Then it'd be easily worth 200.
Still cheaper than a few cans of Prime from certain shops in the UK (if the stories are to believed)
im sorry but if u hydrate urself with water and not this then ur not a real gamer
real gamers must have a authentic gaming certificate for all food and drink to certify that it is in fact real certified gamer food safe for consumption by real certified gamers
@Burntbreadman I didn’t think anything could erode my faith in humanity further…then along comes Prime and people playing stupid amounts for it. Clown world
Things are only worth what someone is willing to pay
