Have you ever wanted to know what Radiohead's incredible 2007 album 'In Rainbows' sounded like if it was the soundtrack to an N64 game? Then look no further. The hugely talented on4word has recreated the entire album using music and sound effects from Super Mario 64. The premise is ridiculous, but the results are actually incredible.

Shared on ResetEra, the aptly-titled 'In Rainbow Roads' recreates every single track from the Oxfordshire band's seventh studio album. It shouldn't work, but it does, and it's pitch-perfect. If you've even heard one song from Mario 64, you'll be able to identify some of the sounds throughout this recreation. '15 Step' uses sound fonts from Shifting Sand Land, Bowser levels, and Bob-omb speech noises, and 'Bodysnatchers' has the iconic menu toot, for lack of a better word.

We're not going to spoil every single track, but there are a handful of other little sounds we want to point out — 'Weird Fishes / Arpeggi' uses the little 'tink' sounds from Dire Dire Rocks (plus there's something that made us laugh out loud), and 'Reckoner', which is an incredible song in its own right, gave us nightmares by using the Merry-go-round music from Big Boo's Haunt.

It's safe to say that on4word has a bit of a knack for this kind of thing — the musician has also recreated songs for bands such as Tame Impala, Aphex Twin, and Boards of Canada using sounds from both Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Bonkers. We'd pay for a full album of remixes using N64 sound fonts. You can give the whole album a listen below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Go and check out on4word's YouTube channel, and let us know what album you'd love to see them recreate (along with what game sounds and music you'd love them to use) in the comments!