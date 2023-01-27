One of the most surprising additions to Bayonetta 3 (and for some, one of the most divisive) was the inclusion of Viola, a brand new playable character that looks and feels completely different to the titular heroine we're all familiar with. Alongside Viola is her trusty companion, Cheshire, an Infernal Demon who is permanently bound to Viola's sword.

Boasting wild visuals and a comical, care-free personality, Cheshire is undoubtedly one of the coolest additions to the franchise (even though it technically appeared in doll form prior to Bayonetta 3) and the good news is that we'll be becoming even more acquainted with the character when Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on Switch on March 17th, 2023.

Recently, PlatinumGames has been showcasing a number of behind-the-scenes videos on YouTube, demonstrating the work that went into building the world of Bayonetta 3. We're up to the 15th video in total, but since we're going to be spending a lot more time with Cheshire in a couple of months, we thought it might be prudent to highlight this one in particular.

The video goes into the modelling and texture work required to create Cheshire, along with some of the difficulties faced in getting the character's fur to look just right. Be sure to whack the subtitles on and enjoy!