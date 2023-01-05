We have to commend Mario Kart Tour for its consistent updates and new content over the years; it really is impressive, regardless of your thoughts on the game as a whole. The game is currently in the midst of the 'New Year Tour' to bring in 2023 in style, but it's not stopping there.

For its next big update, a tease has been posted on Twitter that seemingly confirms the addition of Rainbow Road from Mario Kart Wii - a fan favourite for many, to be sure. It's not clear at this stage exactly when the next tour is due to commence, but chances are it will likely be within the next week or so.

Check out the tease below:

Here is a sneak peek of what's to come in #MarioKartTour ! The next tour is guaranteed to be out of this world! Race across a rainbow that's floating through the cosmos. Be sure to bring your spacesuit! pic.twitter.com/grJ5pktDDs January 5, 2023

Of course, the inclusion of the Wii version of Rainbow Road in Mario Kart Tour has got some folks speculating that it might also wind up in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as one of the upcoming DLC tracks. While certainly plausible, we just got the 3DS version of Rainbow Road in Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass, so we reckon Nintendo will likely put the focus on other tracks for Wave 4. Hey, maybe Wave 5 or 6 though, right? Anything is possible!