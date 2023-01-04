If we were tasked with naming the three creepiest things in the world, in order, it would be: Pointing, clicking, and Yorkshire. Finally, at last, someone has made a game with all three, and it's called The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow. Anyone who's ever enjoyed pointing, clicking, Yorkshire, and horrible eldritch monstrosities should be sure to check it out when it points and clicks its way onto Switch very soon.
The game takes place in 19th century England, in the remote village of Bewlay, as city girl and archaeologist Thomasina Bateman arrives to investigate a mysterious barrow (read: burial mound) out on the desolate moors. Unsurprisingly, the townsfolk aren't happy to have someone new in their village — cue a lot of Hot Fuzz-like "yer not from around 'ere", except in a Yorkshire accent. Thomasina has to bargain, bribe, and bother people to get permission to excavate for her (thrilling) book about England's barrows. But she might come to rue the effort...
Hob's Barrow was easily one of the best narrative experiences of 2022, with publishing backing from the masters of modern adventure point-and-clicks, Wadjet Eye Games (Unavowed, Primordia, Old Skies), and now it can be one of the best narrative experiences of 2023 as well, when it comes out on January 25th for the Nintendo Switch.
Comments (9)
On my radar, I was waiting for a possible Switch port after playing a couple hours (although it honestly has zero resemblance to Lucasarts’ output, but I understand for some that is the only name they are familiar with for point-and-click adventures). Anyway, yay!
Definitely keeping this one on my radar. Bonus points for the Hot Fuzz reference, Kate!
Love me some folk horror.
Cool, this one was on the list, probably still going to play a point and click on the PC but this'll open the game for a lot more people.
@mr_somewhere I played it on Steam Deck so I think I'm qualified to say that it plays alright with a similar control scheme. It would be easier on PC, though!
O! Wadjet Eye Games! Nice to see more Wadjet Eye Games' games on Switch. Would be nice to have Gemini Rue and Blackwell collection on Switch... Sigh
But this has nothing to do with LucasArts? Get my hopes up why don't you...
Thats like sayin "Nintendo fans, Take note" when threre is a new platformer coming.
Straight on the wish list. This is right up my alley
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...