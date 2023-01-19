The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu and this time we are seeing a return to the kind of numbers that we would expect after last week's figures accounted for a longer period of time.
As usual, this is a big one for Nintendo. The software sales are still all about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet despite a strong first week from the PS4/5 title One Piece Odyssey. This means that the latest Pokémon entry has secured its top spot for an impressive nine weeks, racking up a huge 4,695,052 total sales!
Even with Playstation coming to play this time around, the charts are once again a Nintendo-fest with familiar faces such as Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continuing to sell big numbers.
Here is your full look at this week's software chart:
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 64,799 (4,695,052)
- [PS4] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 35,123 (New)
- [PS5] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 26,879 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 22,094 (3,817,608)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,172 (5,101,319)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,849 (969,291)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,025 (3,008,474)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 7,864 (254,564)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,587 (5,100,328)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,382 (1,151,855)
As for hardware sales, it is a similar picture of Nintendo dominance. The Switch OLED once again takes the top spot with 44,147 sales, while the standard model and Lite continue to put in impressive numbers in third and fourth respectively. And look! There's even some sales of the New 2DS LL continuing to tick over at the bottom of the pile!
For a closer look at all things hardware, here's this week's chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 44,147 (3,758,948)
- PlayStation 5 – 39,468 (2,174,709)
- Switch – 17,957 (19,125,239)
- Switch Lite – 12,586 (5,165,268)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,645 (331,949)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,099 (7,847,271)
- Xbox Series S – 785 (228,308)
- Xbox Series X – 267 (172,878)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 93 (1,190,223)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments!
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Wow hooray Minecraft had sold over 3 million units in Japan now and the PS5 family is starting to catch up to the Switch OLED. Interesting that One Piece is up there with a combined 62K units sold but still not good enough to beat Pokemon's combined 64K units sold. Bandai Namco should had release a Switch port too, that would had boost its number greatly. Oh well they want powers and they got it, nobody care about the Xbox ports.
It's kind of shocking that Nintendo Switch Sports is still selling copies. That game relied solely on nostalgia and had almost nothing going for it. I guess that's just how this industry works.
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay yeah if somebody made a remake about, lets say, super Mario galaxy 2, it would be nostalgia based only.
Not sure if those are great numbers for One Piece Odyssey, but unless something changes it's what I plan getting on PS5 next after I finish Ragnarok.
Nintendo is absolutely a beast in it's homeland though.
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay I don't get why you're surprise by this, people bought the game so to kill time. Not to get drip feed by contents. It's the same reason why they bought Tetris for the Game Boy or Wii Sports for the Wii. Yes as barebones as those games are, they are great time killer titles and are great killer app for those platforms.
I was watching one of my friends play One Piece Odyssey, it looks absolutely gorgeous in basically every way - they nailed the artstyle, the UI is slick and the envionments and character designs for the game original characters also look great.
Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet not broken game with bugs? Did they fix it?
@Selim From what I heard, the video compilations of glitches were taken from pirated copies played on emulators that couldn't properly run the games, making Pokémon S&V look like an unplayable mess.
I just had one single major glitch near the beginning of the game, an infinite loading screen when starting the Bug Gym Trial, that cost me just around one minute of progress. Apart from that, besides the occasional framerate drops, I had no major issues myself.
There was already a patch that apparently fixed some things, and another is coming in February, I heard.
@Serpenterror difference is tetris came with basically every new gameboy and wii sports literally came with every new wii.
A pack in has an excuse to be like this. A €50 game doesn’t.
The Straw Hat Pirates are mighty, but not even they can take the Top Spot from Pokémon.
Such is the Power of Pokémon!
@Serpenterror Tetris and Wii Sports were bundled in with the system and had at least some valuable single player content. Nintendo Switch Sports is the fourth in the series and the second Wii entry has more content than it does. Nintendo has made millions of dollars with the Switch. They can afford to add more content.
If the Switch keeps selling like this, we will not see a Switch 2 any time soon, lol.
Smash and Mario Kart neck and neck.
Haven't seen Animal Crossing for a long time.
