The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu and this time we are seeing a return to the kind of numbers that we would expect after last week's figures accounted for a longer period of time.

As usual, this is a big one for Nintendo. The software sales are still all about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet despite a strong first week from the PS4/5 title One Piece Odyssey. This means that the latest Pokémon entry has secured its top spot for an impressive nine weeks, racking up a huge 4,695,052 total sales!

Even with Playstation coming to play this time around, the charts are once again a Nintendo-fest with familiar faces such as Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continuing to sell big numbers.

Here is your full look at this week's software chart:

As for hardware sales, it is a similar picture of Nintendo dominance. The Switch OLED once again takes the top spot with 44,147 sales, while the standard model and Lite continue to put in impressive numbers in third and fourth respectively. And look! There's even some sales of the New 2DS LL continuing to tick over at the bottom of the pile!

For a closer look at all things hardware, here's this week's chart:

Switch OLED Model – 44,147 (3,758,948) PlayStation 5 – 39,468 (2,174,709) Switch – 17,957 (19,125,239) Switch Lite – 12,586 (5,165,268) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,645 (331,949) PlayStation 4 – 1,099 (7,847,271) Xbox Series S – 785 (228,308) Xbox Series X – 267 (172,878) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 93 (1,190,223)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments!