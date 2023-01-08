A report from Variety has revealed Earl Boen - the original voice of Monkey Island's main antagonist Captain LeChuck - has passed away at the age of 81 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer late last year.

Apart from featuring in the Monkey Island series until 2010, Boen voiced characters and narrated games like World of Warcraft, Metal Gear Solid 2 (Sergei Gurlukovich), Baldur's Gate and Psychonauts (Butcher).

Outside of his long list of VA roles for video games, he was perhaps best known as the criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman from The Terminator movies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. He also voiced characters in animations like Clifford's Really Big Movie and Kim Possible and even featured in an episode of the comedy hit Seinfeld.

On behalf of the community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Earl's family and friends during this difficult period.