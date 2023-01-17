Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, a sequel to the beloved heart-to-heart barista sim game from 2020, has announced a new release date in 2023.

Originally slated for a 2022 release, the game was delayed following a difficult year that saw a disagreement between developer Toge Productions and PQube concerning A Space for the Unbound, and the tragic loss of Coffee Talk creator and writer Mohammad Fahmi.

"Coffee Talk Episode 2 means a lot to us," said Shintaro Kanaoya, founder and CEO of Chorus Worldwide, who are publishing the game. "After seeing Coffee Talk’s world and characters for ourselves, we knew we wanted to contribute to that universe. We’re ecstatic to be working with Toge on this heartfelt story and getting it in front of anyone who enjoys wholesome narratives this April."

Coffee Talk Episode 2 will be coming to PC and consoles on April 20th, 2023, alongside physical editions, which you can see in the trailer below.