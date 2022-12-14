It's that time once again when Metacritic spices up the 'Game of the Year' nominations by releasing a list of the worst games released.

On the Switch front, the worst game of the year goes to the Zelda-style sci-fi adventure title, XEL. It made its debut on the platform in July this year, and according to Metacritic's scoring system (which requires a nominated game to have at least seven professional reviews), it's the fourth-worst game overall of 2022. The Switch version of Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition was also in 10th place.

"Games are ranked by Metascore (as of December 12, 2022) prior to rounding, and any titles with fewer than 7 reviews from professional critics are excluded. (In other words, these bad games are all major enough to get reviews from multiple publications.) If a single title would have landed on the list multiple times due to low scores on more than one platform, we only included the lowest-scoring version."

Metacritic - The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022:

POSTAL 4 - No Regerts - 30 (PC) CrossfireX - 38 (Xbox Series X) Babylon's Fall - 41 (PS5) XEL - 43 (Nintendo Switch) LEGO Brawls - 46 (PS5) Zorro: The Chronicles - 59 (PS5) The Last Oricru - 50 (Xbox Series X) The Waylanders - 51 (PC) Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief - 52 (PS4) Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition - 52 (Nintendo Switch)

Here's what Metacritic had to say about both of the Nintendo Switch titles:

XEL

"A 3D, open-world platformer set in a mysterious world that blends sci-fi and fantasy elements, Xel may get a few points for visuals and its original story. But don't mistake Xel for Zelda: The former is so unpolished and frustrating that few gamers will have much fun playing it. And the problems aren't just on Switch: A PC version received similarly poor reviews."

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition