Next week sees the arrival of The Witcher 3's "next-gen" update across multiple platforms, but new information suggests it won't be coming to the Nintendo Switch on the same date.

Our friends at Eurogamer caught up with CD Projekt Red ahead of the free update's release, and apparently, there's "no specific release date yet" for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. All that's known is it will arrive "later than 14th December".

Witcher 3 next-gen update producer Ryu Underhill mentioned how the team was "working hard to bring it to [Switch] players" as soon as possible, and more information will be shared in the near future.

When the Switch version of this update does arrive, players can expect the "same fixes and additional content" as other platforms like Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Switch will also receive cloud-save and cross-progression features, as well as the new Netflix DLC. This new quest will last for about "half-an-hour", according to Eurogamer:

"...it's about half-an-hour's worth, plus a bit more for a follow-up step. It was flagged as level 15..."

Obviously, the Switch update will not include "next-gen features such as visuals/technical/gameplay improvements, modes" or "other additions" exclusive to next-generation platforms.

Via Eurogamer: "The Witcher Netflix DLC is a new scavenger hunt-style quest that takes place inside The Devil's Pit in Velen. The Devil's Pit is the place you find yourself immediately after leaving the starter zone of White Orchard. It's that big, circular, wooden-fence-ringed place where nothing seems to actually happen. Currently, there are only some humanoid enemies in there, and the big door to the mine is closed. This DLC opens those doors."

