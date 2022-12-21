It appears that the hotly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received its official rating for North America by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (or ESRB, if you will).

Unsurprisingly, the game has been rated E10+, with warnings of Fantasy Violence and Mild Suggestive Themes (thanks, Go Nintendo). This places the game in exactly the same position as its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, which received the same rating back in 2017.

While the initial game trailer showcased Link and his poorly arm from the get-go (posing some pretty gross scenarios about all things bodily) this rating suggests that the game probably won't go too hard on that front. If BOTW is anything to go by, then the scares and injury detail are likely to be kept to a minimum.

The rating can now be found in all of its glory over on the North American eShop as seen above.

It has been a while now since we last caught any official news on TOTK thanks to the game's no-show at the recent TGAs (wow, that's a lot of acronyms for one sentence). However, the game is still set to release on 12th May, 2023 so we can expect the marketing to really pick up in the new year - Zelda Direct anyone??

For a full breakdown of everything that we have spotted about the game from trailers and images so far, check out our top theories on what's going down in Hyrule in the following article: