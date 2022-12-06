November was a pretty big month for Nintendo. Not only did the latest generation of Pokémon launch with Scarlet and Violet, but the Switch also benefited from the usual Black Friday offers that inevitably pop up each and every year.
Such a potent combination is bound to lead to some impressive sales and, according to GamesIndustry's Christopher Dring, the Switch was comfortably the best-selling console during November in the UK with an increase of roughly 175% month-on-month (exact sale figures are unfortunately not available). The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet OLED Model only accounted for around 8% of total console sales, though it's clear that the launch of the latest Pokémon generation gave the Switch family a significant boost with UK audiences overall.
The Xbox Series X and S consoles also saw some impressive sales during November with an increase of around 105%. This was largely attributed to the generous £60 discount applied to the Series S, which was the highest selling individual SKU of the month.
In terms of games, there are few surprises of note here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came out on top, with God of War Ragnarok and FIFA 23 following suit. Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet came in at number four and five respectively, however according to Dring, had the games been combined, they would have come in at number three. Sonic Frontiers also sold well to come in at number seven, no doubt securing the franchise's future as an 'open-zone' game series.
Here's a look at the top twenty games for November in the UK (keep in mind that digital data is unavailable for titles on the Switch):
|Position
|Game
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|2
|God of War Ragnarok
|3
|FIFA 23
|4
|Pokémon Violet
|5
|Pokémon Scarlet
|6
|Football Manager 2023
|7
|Sonic Frontiers
|8
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|10
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|12
|Gotham Knights
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|14
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|15
|The Last of Us: Part 2
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|17
|NBA 2K23
|18
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|19
|Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
|20
|Splatoon 3
Which games did you pick up during the month of November? Let us know with a comment below!
[source gamesindustry.biz, via twitter.com]
Comments (14)
I'm enjoying sonic. The misses has broken her arm though so I'm struggling to get back to it.
I thought the Switch was dead in the U.K, was in my local Game video game store last week, and the Switch section was massive, must be still popular.
Interesting that appearently a lot of people bought a Switch for Pokemon SV but not for Let's Go, SwSh, BDSP or Legends Arceus
got sonic on black friday sale half price its okay kids like it. but got series s as well due cheep price. If they would bring out switch lite oled id buy some of them
@johnvboy You still have a Game store? Woah I thought those were extinct. Ours went last year.
@mariomaster96 Maybe they upgraded to OLED. Who knows, really.
@FragRed,
It's a well known U.K chain, they have a large online presence as well, which is why I assume they still have stores.
@johnvboy I know, I’m from the U.K. too. I was just saying ours went last year and I know a lot of their stores also went in other towns so I didn’t realise it still had a high street presence
Yeah, but from what value? If you sold 10 Switches per month a jump of 175% is 27,5 consoles.
@mariomaster96 I don't think they did. The Switch console had surprisingly good discounts for Black Friday, so I think that contributed more so than Pokemon.
@prismt
More than the new gen consoles, which is either great for Switch or pretty bad for the new gen consoles (especially the widely available and heavily discounted Series S console) or both.
@FragRed Mostly, the GAME stores just moved inside Sports Direct. That's how it is around here, anyway.
Really don't understand why the UK lists Pokemon games separate. Can't get an accurate standing on if it sold more or less than 1st place.
@Scooby-Doo Ours moved into a House of Frasier which then closed 3 months later so neither exist where I am now.
