November was a pretty big month for Nintendo. Not only did the latest generation of Pokémon launch with Scarlet and Violet, but the Switch also benefited from the usual Black Friday offers that inevitably pop up each and every year.

Such a potent combination is bound to lead to some impressive sales and, according to GamesIndustry's Christopher Dring, the Switch was comfortably the best-selling console during November in the UK with an increase of roughly 175% month-on-month (exact sale figures are unfortunately not available). The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet OLED Model only accounted for around 8% of total console sales, though it's clear that the launch of the latest Pokémon generation gave the Switch family a significant boost with UK audiences overall.

Nintendo Switch was the UK's best-selling games console during November, following a 175% surge in sales month-on-month. The new Pokemon OLED edition accounted for 8% of all consoles sold. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 6, 2022

The Xbox Series X and S consoles also saw some impressive sales during November with an increase of around 105%. This was largely attributed to the generous £60 discount applied to the Series S, which was the highest selling individual SKU of the month.

In terms of games, there are few surprises of note here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came out on top, with God of War Ragnarok and FIFA 23 following suit. Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet came in at number four and five respectively, however according to Dring, had the games been combined, they would have come in at number three. Sonic Frontiers also sold well to come in at number seven, no doubt securing the franchise's future as an 'open-zone' game series.

Here's a look at the top twenty games for November in the UK (keep in mind that digital data is unavailable for titles on the Switch):

Which games did you pick up during the month of November? Let us know with a comment below!