Think for a second about Nintendo's biggest games of 2022. There was Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles, Bayonetta and Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the list goes on. It would make sense then, don't you think, for the company to use one of these in a comical festive pose for its usual 'Happy Holidays' social media post, right?

So what did @NintendoEurope decide to go for this year? Was it a cute image of Pawmi and Fuecoco frolicking in the snow? Perhaps a giant snowball shaped like Kirby or the Gura Flava Camp experiencing a heavy frost? Nope, it's a post from @SplatoonJP of an Inkling and two Octolings. And they're just standing there...

For a piece of original art, this is undoubtedly pretty cool, but for a post about spreading the joys of Christmas cheer? We can think of a few images which might have been slightly more well-wishing.

We suppose - and this is a real stretch here - that the primary colour of the image is green, surely one of the main colours of Christmas, and the splatters are wearing jackets and jumpers. But wait! If you squint real hard at the top right, there is definitely something that vaguely resembles a snowflake up there! Well pull my cracker and call me Rudolph, we guess this is a Christmas post after all!

We're sure that there is going to be more official Nintendo good cheer on social media over the coming days - the obligatory Mario and Luigi having a snowball fight and the like - but we couldn't help but have a little chuckle at how the company appears to be kicking off the season in the least festive of ways!

Do you have any more ideas of Nintendo-themed Christmas posts? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!