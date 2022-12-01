The Splatoon 3 Plaza is experiencing somewhat of a trend lately, but no one really knows what it is — just that it's him.
The "him" in question is, as the lead image implies, a strange little creature with no name, often just known as "animal" or "the animal", sometimes just as "he". He appears different in everyone's interpretations — sometimes his eyes are closer together or further apart, sometimes he has more of a nose, sometimes his snout extends like an anteater's — but the one thing everyone can seemingly agree upon is that "he" is very important, in some way.
Does this story, or the animal's existence, affect Splatoon in any way? Not at all. But to see a community banding around something that everyone loves, to see an organically-created meme that's adorable and pure in real time... it's almost like we're truly back in the Miiverse days.
The image below is the original animal, posted on November 20th with the simple title "my animal" by a player known as "aple ipod".
We love the him. Thank you, Splatoon community, for bringing him to us.
Comments (5)
heh looks like a cut character from the game Baba is You. I love it~
We must protect plaza posts at all cost.
Isn't there like post trends every week on that game? This week its this. It changes like every week
Will be sad to him go
I care he very much.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...