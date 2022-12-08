There have been enough Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitches posted to the internet in the past few weeks to fill a Pokédex three times over. But no matter how hard we try to look away, another one comes along that we can't help but go... "what??"

One such glitch was documented on a stream by @RyanWasTakenToo who, while on the hunt for some shiny 'mon, came across one hiding in the most infuriating of places. With a pest control-level of searching required, it turns out that we all might have missed shinies in the walls.

The streamer posted the following clip to Twitter, showing how he came across the rare Frigibax and, fortunately, managed to catch it.

Never mind the pain of shiny hunting at the best of times, it looks like the grind is going to get a whole lot harder thanks to this boundary-blurring bug. Anyone who has searched for a shiny before knows the pain of exploring an area for hours on end, noting every respawn and location. Now imagine how much worse this would be if you also had to keep an eye on what is going on inside the walls. A step too far, figuratively and literally.

To make matters worse, it doesn't look like this was the only instance of shiny-as-insulation in the games. Many other players have taken to Twitter to share similar experiences like @mmmkip and @keebyyyy - the unreachable latter of which looks all the more hair-pulling.

Whether the addition of an overworld shiny notification sound would fix this or make it even more excruciating, we can't be sure. But the one thing that is for certain if you're heading out to Paldea on a shiny hunt: check your walls.

Have you come across a similar bit of Shiny wall-hopping? Let us know in the comments!