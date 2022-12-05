Ever since Pokémon releases have started to get closer and closer together, we've started to see more 8in-game references to the next game in the series long before it gets announced.

In Pokémon X and Y, there was a "Strange Souvenir" that hinted at a future location — which would turn out to be Sun and Moon's Alola. In Sword and Shield, many people speculated that the wallpaper in Hotel Ionia, emblazoned with oranges and grapes, was a subtle hint at the orange/grape theming of Scarlet and Violet. Likewise, the Diamond and Pearl remakes at the end of 2021 had some scarlet and violet flowers that seemed a little too purposeful to be an accident.

So it stands to reason that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may well contain a hint towards the next region — and players are donning their Sherlock deerstalkers, trying to find it.

The predominant theory right now is that this poster in the art classroom depicts Uluru as a hint towards Australia and potentially other parts of Oceania:

Hold on, let's zoom in:

Not convinced? Yeah, neither were we. But look! We straightened out the picture and compared it with the real Uluru for you:

Sure, the real Uluru is less blurry, but we're actually on board with an Aussie Pokémon game. Just imagine: Kangaskhan evolutions, horrible spiders, drop bears... the potential is limitless!

What do you think, though? Are we getting our hopes up? Have you seen other hints? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!