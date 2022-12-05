Ever since Pokémon releases have started to get closer and closer together, we've started to see more 8in-game references to the next game in the series long before it gets announced.
In Pokémon X and Y, there was a "Strange Souvenir" that hinted at a future location — which would turn out to be Sun and Moon's Alola. In Sword and Shield, many people speculated that the wallpaper in Hotel Ionia, emblazoned with oranges and grapes, was a subtle hint at the orange/grape theming of Scarlet and Violet. Likewise, the Diamond and Pearl remakes at the end of 2021 had some scarlet and violet flowers that seemed a little too purposeful to be an accident.
So it stands to reason that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may well contain a hint towards the next region — and players are donning their Sherlock deerstalkers, trying to find it.
The predominant theory right now is that this poster in the art classroom depicts Uluru as a hint towards Australia and potentially other parts of Oceania:
Hold on, let's zoom in:
Not convinced? Yeah, neither were we. But look! We straightened out the picture and compared it with the real Uluru for you:
Sure, the real Uluru is less blurry, but we're actually on board with an Aussie Pokémon game. Just imagine: Kangaskhan evolutions, horrible spiders, drop bears... the potential is limitless!
What do you think, though? Are we getting our hopes up? Have you seen other hints? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Canada please, I want a Moose.
The next region will be Ohio. It's the perfect setting.
I continue to wait, sadly, for a Latin America region ☹
@HotGoomba I hate those jokes. Ohio is a wonderful state.
@HotGoomba
That reigon will have Waffle Houses instead of gyms, and the enemy team will be the rural part of Ohio with confederate flags every 5 steps. Make sure not to play at night, as all the routes don't have any streetlights so you gotta pray your ridable pokemon doesn't hit someone
Well it won’t be too long till we find out.
@CharlieGirl nah GF will continue to go USA>Europe>japan remake>USA>Europe>Japan remake for eternity.
EDIT although they might mix it up as japan remake>Europe>USA remake this time around.
China based off the 4 legendary pokemon I think
@Sans_Undertale Thank you Sans Undertale.
The next region should be the USA. Pay to use pokemon centers and use a glock on wild pokemon. Also all pokedex entries will not have the metric system. The two games will be called..... Pokemon Red and Blue! wait a minute
@Sans_Undertale as a person who was born in Ohio all the jokes and rumors are true.
@darkswabber I actually think it's gone Japan > Japan > Japan > Remake > Japan > Remake > USA > Europe > USA > Remake > Europe > Remake > Japan > Europe
Australia would be great haha. We don't say bonzer though😂
I want Antarctica
Australia would be cool. Hopefully they actually get indigenous culture right though!
I mean, on the one hand it seems like a lot to infer from a smudge in a classroom, but on the other, we’ve had less subtle hints in the past and Australia has some things going for it.
Previous regions have typically been those popular with Japanese tourists, or those that possess some sway over the Japanese imagination, and Australia is definitely up there due to its ‘relatively close but still different enough to be satisfyingly foreign’ nature.
First we had ‘New York’ with its themes of coolness, modernity and diversity — a sort of distillation of how America is (or was) perceived in general. Then we flipped to the ‘old world’ of European/Western culture with France and its beauty/history/traditions. Then we were back in the US with Hawaii, which is both relatively accessible from Japan and sufficiently culturally distinct from the mainland to make it a solid choice.
I must admit, the UK and the Iberian Peninsula surprised me, but both Spain and the UK rank pretty highly (4th and 7th respectively) on this random list of ‘most desirable foreign travel destinations’ I found, so I suppose it checks out.
Incidentally, France is 2nd and Hawaii is 5th.
Admittedly… Australia is all the way down in 20th, which doesn’t exactly support my case, but it definitely has proximity going for it, while still being culturally distinct from all the other regions we’ve visited so far.
As an aside, Italy, Switzerland and ‘Scandinavia’ all rank pretty high, so if we head back to Europe, I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up in one of those regions. We’ve also yet to visit any Asian countries outside of Japan, or anywhere in South America or Africa, so maybe one day we’ll head some where over there. But for now, Australia doesn’t seem like a bad bet.
gen 10 should be in a latin America country(Brazil, for Arceus, Quaquaval move like a carnival sambista and Squawbility others colors reference the brazilian flag).
@Maxz Brazil is a pretty popular place for asian, we have the largest population of asians outside of Japan in the Liberdade street in Sao Paulo(the economic centre of Brazil), if i not mistaken, 2 milions japaneses live in Brazil, with 1.3 milion living in São Paulo.
@Giancarlothomaz Yeah, Brazil has the largest population of Japanese diaspora of anywhere in the world (by quite some margin), and a lot of widely known cultural heritage to riff off. If we get anywhere in SA, I imagine Brazil will be the first choice.
Australia would be cool, but this is a massive stretch. I'm guilty as anyone for donning a tinfoil hat from time to time though so I dig it.
OK hear me out on this one: A Pokémon region based on…
NORTH KOREA
