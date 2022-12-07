The Zelda franchise has seen its central hero take on many different forms. There's the sideburns and long-johns of The Adventure of Link, the long body and pointed features of Ocarina of Time, the eyeliner and fringe of Twilight Princess ('it's not just a phase Muuuum') and then shaggy wild explorer of Breath of the Wild.

And yet, no style is as easily recognisable as the Link that we see in Wind Waker, The Minish Cap, Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. The weirdly off head-to-body ratio, the bright colours, the bulbous eyes, this style has created a character all of its own (at least, Smash Bros. and amiibo would say so). We know this little guy simply as 'Toon Link' and we imagine that most of you would think the same. After all, you want to play in this style on Smash Bros. Ultimate? You choose Toon Link. You buy the amiibo? It quite literally says Toon Link on the box. But what if that's not his official name?

Flicking through the Hyrule Historia - a text long understood as the definitive voice for the franchise - you will find that this iconic hero is not referred to as 'Toon Link' but 'cat-eye Link' instead.

Need proof? It's right there on page 229 (or in the image below if you don't have the book to hand).

To be sure, this might come as a shock to some people. "Cat-eye Link?!" you probably exclaimed, spitting out your Lon Lon Milk in shock, "I've never heard of anything so ridiculous!" So too must we assume that there are some people out there who have been flying the cat-eye flag for many years now, determined to put a years-old misconception to rest, though we have never come across such brave folk ourselves.

The name makes sense, we suppose. Link's bulging eyes in this style are probably his most distinctive feature and we guess that their shape and pupil placement are something like a cat's (if you really, really squint, that is). While it might not be quite as quippy as 'Toon Link' (who has time for that one extra syllable these days?) the Hyrule Historia says it to be true and therefore, true it is.

Are we going to be referring to this style of Link as 'cat-eye' from now on? In order to avoid having to explain it every single time, probably not. But are we going to be leaping at the chance to correct people in a nasally "well, actually" tone? You betcha.

So, what do you make of this discovery? Will you be changing the way that you refer to this character? Fill out the following polls and then let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

What do you call Wind Waker-style Link? It's obviously Toon Link, duh! I know my Historia, that's cat-eye Link! What do you call Wind Waker-style Link? (433 votes) It's obviously Toon Link, duh! 92 % I know my Historia, that's cat-eye Link! 8 %