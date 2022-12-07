The Zelda franchise has seen its central hero take on many different forms. There's the sideburns and long-johns of The Adventure of Link, the long body and pointed features of Ocarina of Time, the eyeliner and fringe of Twilight Princess ('it's not just a phase Muuuum') and then shaggy wild explorer of Breath of the Wild.
And yet, no style is as easily recognisable as the Link that we see in Wind Waker, The Minish Cap, Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. The weirdly off head-to-body ratio, the bright colours, the bulbous eyes, this style has created a character all of its own (at least, Smash Bros. and amiibo would say so). We know this little guy simply as 'Toon Link' and we imagine that most of you would think the same. After all, you want to play in this style on Smash Bros. Ultimate? You choose Toon Link. You buy the amiibo? It quite literally says Toon Link on the box. But what if that's not his official name?
Flicking through the Hyrule Historia - a text long understood as the definitive voice for the franchise - you will find that this iconic hero is not referred to as 'Toon Link' but 'cat-eye Link' instead.
Need proof? It's right there on page 229 (or in the image below if you don't have the book to hand).
To be sure, this might come as a shock to some people. "Cat-eye Link?!" you probably exclaimed, spitting out your Lon Lon Milk in shock, "I've never heard of anything so ridiculous!" So too must we assume that there are some people out there who have been flying the cat-eye flag for many years now, determined to put a years-old misconception to rest, though we have never come across such brave folk ourselves.
The name makes sense, we suppose. Link's bulging eyes in this style are probably his most distinctive feature and we guess that their shape and pupil placement are something like a cat's (if you really, really squint, that is). While it might not be quite as quippy as 'Toon Link' (who has time for that one extra syllable these days?) the Hyrule Historia says it to be true and therefore, true it is.
Are we going to be referring to this style of Link as 'cat-eye' from now on? In order to avoid having to explain it every single time, probably not. But are we going to be leaping at the chance to correct people in a nasally "well, actually" tone? You betcha.
So, what do you make of this discovery? Will you be changing the way that you refer to this character? Fill out the following polls and then let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments (31)
Part of his backstory is that he literally gouged out a cat's eyes and stuck them in his own sockets, so the name fits.
You can't deny that "Toon Link" is official because it's a term that comes from Smash Bros.
both terms are official.
But one is more widely known, because more people have played Smash than have read this sentence from Hyrule Historia.
#ToonLink4Life
In the lead up to Wind Waker he was referred to Cat-Eye link by Nintendo and possibly by Miyamoto/Aonuma going by my memory. I think Smash Bros. Brawl later cemented this incarnation later as Toon Link. It's been 20+ years so I could be wrong.
I find ‘Cat-eye Link’ somehow more endearing than ‘Toon Link’.
Like, pretty much Nintendo’s whole stable* of characters have been said to have a ‘cartoony visual style’ at some point or another, so the prefix doesn’t seem that distinctive.
The only other ‘cat-eye’ characters that Nintendo has produced are all (as far as I know) actual felines — or close enough to it.
*Tempting fate here. If Wolf Link is a thing, a Epona-hybrid Horse Link monstrosity is not off the cards.
There is that bit in Windwaker where he goes meow, so cat-eye Link it is from now on 😺
Recons so?
Those aren't cat eyes!
"Hyrule Historia recons so!"
Homophone corner!
Toon Link. That's my hill, and I'm sticking with it.
@Dr_Corndog
Does that mean he has cat eyes in addition to his own, all squished together?
Tanooki link
https://tenor.com/JIUI.gif
I know this article is supposed to be humourous, but the Hyrule Historia text clearly says "cat-eye Link", not "Cat-eye" with a capital C. So the "cat-eye" bit is merely an attribute added before his name, like "child Link", not the name of the character.
I'll be fine using either name. And I don't care what other people call him. What ever floats your boat!
A timeless art style. It will forever be called the "Toon" style.
@Faucet
Heh, boat... I see what you did there.
@Rambler Ooh, you're getting into the deep lore.
Toon Link & Toon Zelda in Smash Bros. So Toon Link.
Also stop teasing us like this @Nintendolife, I almost thought TWW HD was announced for Switch..
I've heard that the Japanese call him cat-eye Link for a while now, so it's no surprise. They even draw him more cat-like features and costumes sometimes!
But honestly for me, Toon Link just refers to Wind Waker Link when he's in Smash bros. Or 'Tink' on occasion. Otherwise he's just Wind Waker/WW/Wind Link. Or just Link, lol.
Wind Waker is the first Zelda game I've ever completed and fell in love with, so that Link is one of my fav Links.
This is also the same Hyrule Historia that initially mixed up the Fire and Spirit Medallions from Ocarina of Time and depicted Vaati from Four Swords upside-down, is it not?
I think even Hyrule Historia might have the fact wrong, wouldn't Four Swords be the actual debut of Toon Link? I mean, the American version of LttP+FS came out first, the Japanese version of TWW came out a couple of days after that.
As for what I call the different incarnations, if it's for self contained purposes (i.e. while I'm playing a particular Zelda) I refer to him as just Link. While there's more than one like in Smash Bros. or referring to an incarnation in particular, I usually call them "(game abbreviation) Link", except for Young Link (OoT, MM), Adult Link (OoT, Soul Calibur II) and Toon Link (TWW, FS, FSA, TMC, PH, ST, I know here they aren't all the same perse, but it helps that their design and/or voice is the same).
Imagine if when playing The Wind Waker people suddenly started shouting "Yes, cat-eyed Link made it and he'll fight against cat-eyed Ganondorf with the help of cat-eyed Zelda"
I thought it can't get worse than Toon Link. Guess I was wrong xD
I never liked the name Toon Link, it doesn't make any sense. He's not a cartoon. And if you call that a cartoon, then every other Zelda game must be a cartoon as well, they just have different art direction.
Outside of differentiating Smash Bros characters, I’m not sure why this one Link needs a special name when the rest of them are all referred to by what game they appear in. It feels like a flimsy attempt to delegitimize this version that’s just as much Link as any other, a sad remnant of the early pushback to Wind Waker’s art style.
It is Toon Link. ‘Cat-eye’ is a descriptor; if an official Nintendo book described Paper Mario as ‘wafer-thin Mario’, that doesn’t change his name from Paper Mario. Besides, ‘cat-eye’ not being capitalised is a dead giveaway that it’s not the character’s name or title. Silly question.
I reckon this is a filler story.
I need Toon Link to come to Switch so I can buy the game again and play without having to dig my WiiU out of storage since I don't have room to display it/have it hooked up all the time.
Toon Link easily. Cat-eye Link is about as awkward to say as it gets! Toon Link also works better since it helps explain what the Wind Waker art style is. Who would call it Cat-Eye art style? Plus Smash calls him Toon Link. Case closed.
I'm somewhat sure I had know Toon Link was called Cat-eye Link in Japan. I think it was a Sakurai stream where he talks about some characters and mentions that the west knows him as Toon Link but he was called cat-eyes Link in Japan.
I could be misremembering, though
Why is this article talking about cats and Lonk from Pennsylvania, what's the connection
@Astral-Grain Technically, all journalism is filler stories. Technically, your comment is a filler comment. Technically, this is not a filler reply, though.
