There were a few things that we could say for certain about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet prior to their release: the games would be a commercial success, Nintendo would push tie-ins wherever it could (hi Splatoon fans!) and at some point, we would be 100% guaranteed a Smoliv plushie. Well, now the latter of these has also come true, with Paldea's edible little guy joining Lechonk and Pawmi in a new cuddly range coming to Japan's Pokémon Centers (thanks, Nintendo Soup).

The latest collection will be appearing in the wild (and by that we mean 'retail') from 24th December and they should be available for international purchases from Amazon JP shortly after. Nothing says "sorry for forgetting your Christmas present" quite like a huggable olive now does it?

For a closer look at the three plushies, check out the following images (be still, my beating heart):

Each of the new range of cuddlies will be available for 2,200 yen (around £13 / 15€ / $16) with shipping being added on top of that for international orders.

