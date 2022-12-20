Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Parades are rapidly becoming a mainstay of theme park culture. What once began as a chance to see Mickey Mouse and a bloke with a trumpet walk along a street has since turned into a huge attraction of intricate floats, dance routines and *shivers* audience participation. Now, Universal Studios Japan is getting in on the hype and it's bringing Mario and various Pokémon along for the ride.

We have known for a while now that Pokémon would have some part to play in Universal Studios Japan, though we were unsure of what exactly this would entail. Well, it seems that the franchise will be one of the leading attractions in the park's upcoming 'No Limit Parade' which debuts on 1st March, 2023.

The news was announced on Twitter, with the following summary being provided by @tdrexplorer:

The brand new “No Limit! Parade”featuring Pokémon and Mario debuts on March 1, 2023, after delays at Universal Studios Japan! pic.twitter.com/RNC0SAmdj7 December 20, 2022

The park also released an official trailer for the event which can be found at the top of this article. We'd say that it does a pretty good job of showing what the parade is all about, giving glimpses of the Mario Kart and Pokémon floats with bubbles, music and dancing taking centre stage. The Pokémon float will feature a Charizard that breathes smoke and flaps its wings as well as a dancing Pikachu (the best kind of Pikachu). The Mario float on the other hand is modelled after Rainbow Road and sees a whole host of Mushroom Kingdom regulars kart-ed up and waving at the crowd.

The No Limit Parade will be the first one that the park has seen since all events were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. While no such restrictions currently apply in Hollywood or Florida (the future sites of two upcoming Super Nintendo Worlds), it is unclear as to whether the parade will make its way across the continents and become a mainstay of the Universal Studios experience.