Activision-Blizzard has kicked off Season Two for Overwatch 2, launching new heroes, maps and game modes for the free-to-play FPS.
The key addition here, of course, is the new Tank hero Ramattra, but we've also got the new Shambali map, a whole bunch of unlockable rewards via the Battle Pass, and even some festive events on the way to celebrate Christmas - aw.
Here's a brief overview from Activision-Blizzard itself:
"SEASON TWO IS NOW LIVE
New heroes, maps, and game modes will be added in seasonal updates every nine weeks. Drop into Season Two to unlock the latest hero, Ramattra, and over 20 tiers of completely free rewards on the Battle Pass. Purchase the Premium Battle Pass to unlock even more cosmetic rewards including the all-new Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin, legendary skins, sprays, voice lines, weapon charms, and more!"
Overwatch 2 launched back on October 4th as a free-to-play title and gained some solid reception from ourselves, with our review ending in a score of 7/10. We mentioned that the core gameplay remains as solid as ever and the title runs surprisingly well on the Switch, but also criticised the lack of new content and the grindy Battle Pass.
Be sure to let us know in the comments if you're going to be checking out Overwatch 2's new Season Two content!
Comments (1)
Annnddd still completely overpriced and managed to get voted worst battle pass of 2022 by Kotaku.
The "balances" are horrible as well. Doomfist is ridiculous now and still no real boost for support. Looks like I'll be sticking with Fortnite this season with it's badass BP with Doom guy AND Geralt.
