Activision-Blizzard has kicked off Season Two for Overwatch 2, launching new heroes, maps and game modes for the free-to-play FPS.

The key addition here, of course, is the new Tank hero Ramattra, but we've also got the new Shambali map, a whole bunch of unlockable rewards via the Battle Pass, and even some festive events on the way to celebrate Christmas - aw.





Play for free now: pic.twitter.com/xF3CB10reB Season 2 has arrived in #Overwatch2 ! Discover a brand-new Escort map, new hero in the form of Ramattra and a host of other updates, events and challenges.Play for free now: https://t.co/5V86vBOC6F December 7, 2022

Here's a brief overview from Activision-Blizzard itself:

"SEASON TWO IS NOW LIVE

New heroes, maps, and game modes will be added in seasonal updates every nine weeks. Drop into Season Two to unlock the latest hero, Ramattra, and over 20 tiers of completely free rewards on the Battle Pass. Purchase the Premium Battle Pass to unlock even more cosmetic rewards including the all-new Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin, legendary skins, sprays, voice lines, weapon charms, and more!"

Overwatch 2 launched back on October 4th as a free-to-play title and gained some solid reception from ourselves, with our review ending in a score of 7/10. We mentioned that the core gameplay remains as solid as ever and the title runs surprisingly well on the Switch, but also criticised the lack of new content and the grindy Battle Pass.

Be sure to let us know in the comments if you're going to be checking out Overwatch 2's new Season Two content!