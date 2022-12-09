@Ade117 I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with, "We're doing DLC," since that's just like the realities of the industry at this point and it's not like it's generally content that would have still been made otherwise.

That said I do still find it dumb having this all ready to download on day one, and just the whole nature of how the Emblems are basically just using, "You like nostalgia, seeeeeee?" as a plot point to justify selling models of characters from other games to stand next to you like that's supposed to mean anything.