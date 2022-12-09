Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem Engage will be receiving an Expansion Pass. Players can look forward to four packs of additional content - with Wave 1 launching on 20th January next year.

"Engage with Emblems, battles, maps and more in the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass! Four packs of additional content await, starting when Wave 1 launches on 1/20, alongside the release of Fire Emblem Engage. Are you ready re-engage with the Wave 1 Emblem characters?"

Fire Emblem Engage launches on 20th January - the same day as the Expansion Pass. Will you be adding this game to your Switch library? Comment below.