Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem Engage will be receiving an Expansion Pass. Players can look forward to four packs of additional content - with Wave 1 launching on 20th January next year.
"Engage with Emblems, battles, maps and more in the #FireEmblem Engage Expansion Pass! Four packs of additional content await, starting when Wave 1 launches on 1/20, alongside the release of Fire Emblem Engage. Are you ready re-engage with the Wave 1 Emblem characters?"
Fire Emblem Engage launches on 20th January - the same day as the Expansion Pass. Will you be adding this game to your Switch library? Comment below.
I think I finally found the reason I dislike this game's entire artstyle so much.
Just look at Edelgard.... How and why?
Nintendo has been racking up quite a lot of awards in The Game Awards haven't they
Sorry. Day 1 paid DLC always turns me off a game
Honestly the Fire Emblem franchise does absolutely nothing for me.
Great for those that do enjoy it, however.
I have never played a fe game before, but this looks really fun to me, can’t wait to see more.
Great to see more content coming to the game. Can't wait to play this one.
Have to admit it that music pulled me in more than anything else.
Is it now normal for modern games to announce paid DLC before the game even has come out?
Remember when people complained about season pass when the game wasn’t out?
It’s interesting that the same people are quiet when Nintendo does it.
Nintendo has been doing this a lot lately. Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade 3 also were announced to have paid expansions before the games even released. Breath of the Wild did it too; they'll probably pull it yet again with Tears of the Kingdom.
I'm sorry, why are you announcing DLC before it's even arrived? Now the game feels incomplete, or that you purposely left things out to make a bigger buck. Ew.
Love Fire Emblem. Don't love this.
Well, nice of them to go ahead and confirm a month before release my theory that the only reason they're doing the tacked-on Emblem system is because it's a convenient excuse to sell DLC.
Day 1 DLC? C’mon, man…
DLC announced before a game launches is a disgusting practice.
@Ade117 I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with, "We're doing DLC," since that's just like the realities of the industry at this point and it's not like it's generally content that would have still been made otherwise.
That said I do still find it dumb having this all ready to download on day one, and just the whole nature of how the Emblems are basically just using, "You like nostalgia, seeeeeee?" as a plot point to justify selling models of characters from other games to stand next to you like that's supposed to mean anything.
Good lord, just add it to the game!
You're still working on the game, the game isn't released yet, just add it to the game!
Cool, Hector might get a chance after all. Wish the season pass came with the divine edition though.
@Not_Soos BotW was different though. Yes, they announced the DLC when the base game released, but the DLC wasn't actually released for another 4 months (wave 1) and then again 5 months after that first DLC. That was plenty of time for Nintendo to develop the paid content. Meanwhile, they wanted to get the base game out for the system launch, which felt complete anyway.
But this day one BS for FE shouldn't be excused and people need to speak with their wallets.
What did they do to my girl Edelgard’s face…
Most series that dabble in waifu go gacha pretty quick. I don't know if this is that.
