Update #2 [Wed 21st Dec, 2022 17:05 GMT]: Ho ho ho, we're back again with Nintendo's third day of the House of Indies, where the Big N is spreading some holiday cheer by sharing some brand new indie game news and shadow drops.

Today, we're getting cosy with potions, racoons, toys, and a lovely little sail. Two shadow drops and two spring releases are behind the calendar today, so let's have a little look:

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (out Spring 2023) - This is exactly what it sounds like, except a little more old-school. Potion Craft is an alchemist sim where you run a shop and make potions for the townsfolk. Coming to Switch early next year.

Sonority (out now) - A musical puzzle game where you'll navigate musical ruins with your racoon friend. Out today on the Switch eShop.

Tin Hearts (out 20th April 2023) - Rogue Sun's inventive Lemmings-style puzzler is beautifully animated and comes from many of the folks who brought us Fable. Guide toys around various locations and stay safe! The game finally has an April release date.

Sail Forth (out now) - This lovely sailing simulator splashes onto the eShop today — think Wind Waker but without all the Zelda-ing and you're pretty much there! We've got more details on the game right here.

What will day four bring? Make sure you have a cup of hot cocoa with you for tomorrow's festive feast of indies!

Update [Tue 20th Dec, 2022 17:08 GMT]: Welcome back to the House of Indies, Nintendo Life readers! Nintendo has released the second video of the week, showcasing some new indie titles coming to the Switch over the next twelve months.

Today, we've got two shadow drops and two 2023 games to share, including one remaster of a very popular indie title from a few years ago. Here's what's on Nintendo's list today:

Make sure you check back in tomorrow for another freshly baked batch of indie titles!

Original article [Mon 19th Dec, 2022 17:50 GMT]: Nintendo has announced a new festive indie developer-focused video series called 'Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event'. Over the next five days, the company will be posting a short video on its YouTube channel featuring announcements and updates for indie games, starting today with the video above.

Every day until 23rd December there'll be a fresh video dropping at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST / 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET. Here's the description from the YouTube video:

Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 1! Join us from December 19th through December 23rd as we’ll be sharing updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners each day. Check out the first batch of indie games below and be sure to come back tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a new video!

As you'll see in the first video, day one features news on tactics title Floppy Knights (available now on Switch eShop), puzzle-y narrative adventure Roman Sands RE:Build (coming Summer 2023), first-person canine photograph-snapper Pupperazzi (coming 'Early 2023'), and action-RPG Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (available now).

We've got our fingers crossed that the long-awaited Sports Story will feature in this event. Let us know below if there's anything in particular you're hoping to see.