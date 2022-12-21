Update #2 [Wed 21st Dec, 2022 17:05 GMT]: Ho ho ho, we're back again with Nintendo's third day of the House of Indies, where the Big N is spreading some holiday cheer by sharing some brand new indie game news and shadow drops.
Today, we're getting cosy with potions, racoons, toys, and a lovely little sail. Two shadow drops and two spring releases are behind the calendar today, so let's have a little look:
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (out Spring 2023) - This is exactly what it sounds like, except a little more old-school. Potion Craft is an alchemist sim where you run a shop and make potions for the townsfolk. Coming to Switch early next year.
- Sonority (out now) - A musical puzzle game where you'll navigate musical ruins with your racoon friend. Out today on the Switch eShop.
- Tin Hearts (out 20th April 2023) - Rogue Sun's inventive Lemmings-style puzzler is beautifully animated and comes from many of the folks who brought us Fable. Guide toys around various locations and stay safe! The game finally has an April release date.
- Sail Forth (out now) - This lovely sailing simulator splashes onto the eShop today — think Wind Waker but without all the Zelda-ing and you're pretty much there! We've got more details on the game right here.
What will day four bring? Make sure you have a cup of hot cocoa with you for tomorrow's festive feast of indies!
Update [Tue 20th Dec, 2022 17:08 GMT]: Welcome back to the House of Indies, Nintendo Life readers! Nintendo has released the second video of the week, showcasing some new indie titles coming to the Switch over the next twelve months.
Today, we've got two shadow drops and two 2023 games to share, including one remaster of a very popular indie title from a few years ago. Here's what's on Nintendo's list today:
- The Gecko Gods (out 2023) - an adorable puzzle platformer where you control a small gecko through a bunch of mazes. Just look at the little fella! You can grab this next year on Switch, but for now, check out the eShop page.
- The Captain (out now) - A narrative adventure game where you'll need to make huge Mass Effect-like decisions that can affect who lives and who survives in space. Participate in space battles and explore the galaxy for $19.99 on the Switch eShop.
- Risk of Rain Returns (out 2023) - 2013's hit roguelike gets a remaster with brand-new modes and enhancements. Multiplayer has been completely overhauled, and there will be brand new survivors to play as too. Check out the game on the eShop.
- The Punchuin (out now) - a new puzzle game from the developer of Touryst and Fast RMX where you control a penguin who punches boxes. You can play on your own or get punching against a friend. The game costs $14.99 on the eShop right now.
Make sure you check back in tomorrow for another freshly baked batch of indie titles!
Original article [Mon 19th Dec, 2022 17:50 GMT]: Nintendo has announced a new festive indie developer-focused video series called 'Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event'. Over the next five days, the company will be posting a short video on its YouTube channel featuring announcements and updates for indie games, starting today with the video above.
Every day until 23rd December there'll be a fresh video dropping at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST / 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET. Here's the description from the YouTube video:
Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 1! Join us from December 19th through December 23rd as we’ll be sharing updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners each day. Check out the first batch of indie games below and be sure to come back tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a new video!
As you'll see in the first video, day one features news on tactics title Floppy Knights (available now on Switch eShop), puzzle-y narrative adventure Roman Sands RE:Build (coming Summer 2023), first-person canine photograph-snapper Pupperazzi (coming 'Early 2023'), and action-RPG Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (available now).
We've got our fingers crossed that the long-awaited Sports Story will feature in this event. Let us know below if there's anything in particular you're hoping to see.
Comments (73)
Imagine they shadow drop Silksong.
How long before some idiot mentions Metroid Prime Trilogy or WWHD/TPHD?
@gcunit well, you were the first to mention them... in the second comment. For what it's worth, I won't call you an idiot
I'd say maybe, MAYBE Goldeneye.
How about Metroid Prime Trilogy or WWHD/TPHD?
@gcunit You just did.
C’mon Silksong shadow drop!
Is there hope for Goldeneye? Has “soon” happened yet?!?!
I know it’s not indie, I just wanted to say something 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
Sports Story.... incoming. I betcha.
I'm guessing Day 5 ends with the release of Sports Story, which got a December release window a couple months back.
Dude, what?? Mortal Shell?? Afaik that's a pretty competent souls-like and it also looked pretty good on the other platforms.
It's also supposed to be relatively cheap (I think it launched at 30€ or so? Probably the same number for $ because that's usually the case). I was not aware that it's an Indie game tho, actually. Depending on the asking price I may be tempted to pick that up on switch - if the port is any good - just because it's easier to just put down something like that if I run into something that just annoys me at any given time lol
Tend to do that a lot instead of banging my head against a wall and I say for me it works much better than dropping something out of frustration.
What a fun little Festivus event!
It’ll be a nice mini distraction from the Holiday preparations this week.
Sports Story and Outer Wilds would be nice treats. I’m not going to ask for Silksong - it’s got big shoes to fill, so announce it when it’s good and ready!
It’s funny folks mentioning Goldeneye here - I guess just because this week would be absolutely ideal to release it, with fam & friends gathering soon!
Metroid Prime Trilogy or WWHD/TPHD would be nice.
I know I'm at least the third idiot to mention, but I would love to see a WWHD/TPHD. Been waiting years now.
Outer Wilds release date perhaps?
No one is bringing up Vampire Survivors?
Katana zero dlc please.. it's been forever
@msvt ma dude! This is what I came for. Was just googling it to see if there was any news. It's almost the end of the month!
I was hoping we'd get more indie presentations before the end. None of these games interested me in particular but I'm looking forward to more!
(note: quotation of various comments here)
"WWHD/TPHD"?
Outer Wilds , Vampire Survivors come on
@OctoAmbush I hope they do just so I can stop hearing about it
@Shambo YES!
I'm shocked they got Mortal Shell onto Switch. I have it on Steamdeck and it's a pretty impressive game visually. I wonder how it runs on Switch.
How cool would it be if Advance Wars 1&2: Re-Boot Camp was shadow dropped on Friday? I know Nintendo is publishing it, but they also published Cadence of Hyrule and it was announced during an Indie World.
I was hoping Mortal Shell would come to Switch, it looks like a good Souls clone. Definitely want to check it out now.
Sports Story will probably get a shadow drop here, still slated for December and hasn't been delayed.
Last day they are going to announce the Switch Pro.
I heard this from a very not-credible source, so it must be true.
Like others, I fully expect this to end with Sports Story or The Outer Wilds. They're totally building to a big shadow drop.
Mortal shell looks interesting.
This smells like the lead up to a Sports Story release, but maybe I'm in the wrong kitchen.
Surely Sports Story must be coming… This I need… I actually emailed Sidebar games, begging for information… They ghosted me…. The wait feels long….
@Mario500 WWHD and TPHD stand for Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD respectively
I bloody loved Mortal Shell on PS4 so if it runs well on switch, I highly recommend it to anyone who is yet to play it!
Already liking it more than the last indie showcase. I'll be looking into Mortal Shell once I get around to playing through Ashen's DLC.
of those floppy knights seemed interesting, i don't well understand what was going on though. i looked it up and didn't seem related to dicey dungeons, maybe they just share an artist?
This actually sounds cool to me. I'm at least wondering what else will be featured.
Mortal Shell and Pupperazzi are great choices for the Switch. A good first of five days.
1. Starting an advent calendar style reveal on the 19th makes no sense.
2. Everyone is busy in the last few days before Christmas and will forget to even bother checking back each day.
3. Just tell us the release date of Sports Story and GoldenEye already. No-one appreciates this rubbish marketing approach of "Coming soon" and then radio silence. It's literally making fans get annoyed with you. Utterly stupid!
@nocdaes Are you saying you aren't going to watch each day's video? I think it's a fun little promotion, and if they are all under 5 minutes I'll definitely watch every one.
These aren't for the average person. The average person doesn't know what Mortal Shell is, or what a Souls-like is. These are fun little announcements for the fans, and this a great time to do it because nothing is normally announced in the time after The Game Awards.
Nothing is announced this time of year for good reason!
1. Every child has already written their letter to Santa.
2. Every adult has already spent their entire pay cheque (and most of their next one)!
3. Everyone is busy!
I do agree with you regarding the type of game being announced though, so something different fits in that respect.
No idea why Sports Story got involved with this though. Or why they are releasing it now. They should have revealed the release date last month, and it should have been late January!
I'm happy to have it in the holidays(!) but I find it a strange decision.
I played through the main story of Floppy Knights on xbox, and really enjoyed it. Good pick up for those who like turn based strategy
I hope Sports Story drops earlier in the week. That way Nintendo has to close out on something bigger on Friday.
@nocdaes lots of gifted switches and/or eshop giftcards perhaps…
I think it’s a fun moment, most people will have around 2 weeks off after Christmas
@gcunit i suprise no one is gonna mention, Nintendo is gonna shadow drop Metroid Prime 4
@OctoAmbush this gonna make the entire internet melt.
I'm surprised no one has mentioned Metroid Prime Trilogy or WWHD/TPHD. Those games are getting shadow-dropped for sure
Can they shadow drop Metroid Prime pretty please!
List of Switch Port/News Wishfuls:
(admittedly it’s a reach, but I’m still hoping for more info and/or announcements on or of the following coming to Switch in a Partner Direct)
.. Granted some of these may or may not be considered “Indies” per se, but they’re mostly partner digital offerings.
… Wun can only hope!
Sports story. Cmon now N.
Vampire Survivors needs to be on Switch. Outer Wilds and Sports Story have a solid chance of being shadow-dropped.
Maybe the last day Nintendo will drop Goldeneye ?
I'm crossing my fingers for an Enter the Gungeon sequel, or maybe a Kenta Cho collection.
@OctoAmbush & @Divide_and_Wander Don't get my hopes up, but...........COME ON! GIVE US SILK SONG!
When did things start "dropping"?
@nocdaes Clock out, man.
@BishopShiozawa More time could have been spent on animating those dogs though. Dogs like that don't hunt.
Would love Metroid Prime Trilogy or WWHD/TPHD but that has zero to do with Indies and would be a slap in the face to them to include it in this, really. So, I hope Nintendo doesn't do it that way.
Now, Silksong...
But I think that would only get a specific release date announcement at best. Team Cherry already confirmed it won't release until 2023 (before June 2023)
I am curious what the last one will be. Seems natural to end on something surprising or highly anticipated.
@Captain_Toad I would poop my pants for VS. Tired of having to set my laptop up to play it. This is the perfect game to play at around 4:20pm wherever you are.
Where is Sports Story?
Sports Story in the next days,and maybe...maybe Silksong reveal in the last day
The captain looks Great, but is probably just OK, like a less cool "Out Of This World" . Punchuin looks really fun to me, and I love The Touryst, so I might just buy it.
Will Nintendo Life review The Captain and/or The Punchuin?
Day 2… and I’m dreading the reality that Sports Story is almost surely the last of the titles to drop because it’s the obvious big indie title that is definitely in this group.
Hope Oxenfree 2 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk get a nod too. Silksong too, but for some reason I’m not expecting it. Hyper Light Breaker and 9 Years of Shadows would be nice to see. I’ll be honest though, based on the first two days, I’m hoping things are going to ramp up. I’d like to, you know, buy something from this little marketing stunt.
Now, I hope we see some reviews for the Captain. I’m seriously firmly on the fence with that one and definitely waiting to see if something more interesting drops.
Punchuin looks good. Getting that when I get home.
Very glad Shin'en is back. It's been a long time since The Touryst in november 2019. Looks super fun and well designed, as usual for Shin'en. Really looking forward to playing. Still wish we got Nano Assault Neo for Switch...
I hope Nintendo does more of this anually, this is marvelous
And I'm definitely hoping for more of Sports Story too.
@wuntyme8 Call of the Sea would also be great IMO.
This has been pretty awesome so far. I wonder what it would look like if Nintendo did something similar with a normal direct and stretched it out across a week.
Day 2 games look really good, I'll get the Punchuin, very interesting puzzle. And I'm very curious about the Captain.
I like the concept of a game announcement advent calendar, with or without the shadow drops.
The Captain grabbed my attention but mostly because I so sincerely wanted it to be an announcement for FTL. All I know of FTL is that it’s a space journey game and it’s by the Into the Breach devs, and that’s all I need to know to want on Switch!
Also this Vampire Survivors game I see people mentioning seems like it would be a popular port.
Sail Forth looks cool. Pass on the rest.
Apologies, I've been waiting for a Heart Forth Alicia release date on Switch for quite a while now, so that brake screech you just heard must have been my brain after skimming over the updated subtitle.😅
Day 3… jeez, I honestly hope day 4 and 5 are more exciting. Tin Hearts does sort of intrigue me, as a Lemmings fan, but that’s about it, and it’s not exactly strong intrigue
Tap here to load 73 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...