Are you excited for the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake? Of course you are! You clicked on this article! Feast your eyes on these lovely new screenshots, which give us some insight into how the world will look all shiny and new:
The town
The wildlife
The landscape
How do you think it's looking so far? Do you like the redesigns? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.
Comments (7)
They could have used the classic cow look of HM. You know, these huge fluffy blobs
As from my memories on PS2 version, the town in Forget Me Not Valley was really empty.
Hopefully there will be some additional places and their function.
@ComfyAko
The cow design in old version of A Wonderful Life was exactly same as this new remake, the normal looking cow.
@Anti-Matter Oh, it seems I didn't remember it as vividly as I thought. But I still think The Blob version is cuter
Looks atrocious. Stardew will remain the king of farming simulators
Hot take: I think this remake actually looks good. I didn't play the original on GameCube but compared to this. I like this better. I know people are mad about the character design change, "I am fine with it. But probably going to pick this up around the release date and love it
@ComfyAko your not wrong these games need a better art style the current one is very lacking in personality. I believe in bubble cow superiority
