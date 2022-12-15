New AWL screenshots
Image: Marvelous XSEED

Are you excited for the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake? Of course you are! You clicked on this article! Feast your eyes on these lovely new screenshots, which give us some insight into how the world will look all shiny and new:

The town

The wildlife

The landscape

How do you think it's looking so far? Do you like the redesigns? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.