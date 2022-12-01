The first trailer has released for an upcoming open world dress-up RPG, Infinity Nikki, which is being helmed by none other than Zelda alumni, Kentaro Tominaga (thanks, Kotaku).
A former designer on Breath of the Wild before directing the game's successful Expansion Pass, Tominaga will not be bringing the upcoming title to Switch it seems (it is currently confirmed for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile), though the impression of BOTW's aesthetics can be felt all over this one.
The game looks to combine open world platforming with puzzle solving as you explore an open world filled with mystery and magic - ring any bells? Of course, this does not appear to be a one-to-one copy of the former game, as Infinity Nikki also utilises a unique dress-up mechanic which sees the hero take on different abilities based on her magically-generating outfits.
For a little official description, check out the following from developer Papergames:
Here, you will join Nikki and Momo in a vast fantasy world, exploring freely and savoring varied playstyles. The power resting in gorgeous outfits will find you a path forward and offer infinite fun along the journey!
Looking at the above trailer, these abilities include magical powers, flight and even the ability to shrink down to the size of a tiny hooded cat - or it is supposed to be some kind of mouse? It's difficult to tell, but either way it's cute! If you ever wondered what Disney's take on a Zelda-like would be, this might just be your answer.
Much like our reaction to the first Breath of the Wild trailer, we are once again struck by just how gorgeous this game looks! From the grass blowing in the breeze to the clear water of the fishing (because there always has to be some fishing), Infinity Nikki certainly looks like one to watch.
While the game is not currently slated for a Switch release, the trailer has got us itching to dive back into the Hyrule that Tominaga helped to create all over again.
What do you make of this Infinity Nikki first look? Let us know in the comments!
[source kotaku.com]
Comments (15)
Getting a bit tired of seeing games rip off Breath of the Wild's literal opening cinematic and then just not bother coming to Switch, it feels disrespectful for some reason?
@Otoemetry make a game with a larger scope with more spectacular visuals for stronger platforms. Or make a lesser game to compensate for a switch launch.
The game could get a port down the road, but kind of a strange take. Developers can put games where they want them.
It’s obvious these games took A LOT of inspiration but not every open world game is a ripoff of BotW……
@Gamergirl94 so botw invented open worlds now? Next people will be telling me he invented grassy plains, Like I understand its taking a lot if inspiration, but let’s not act like botw invented open worlds games.
I actually enjoy the look of it the world looks like it’s fun to explore and the combat looks vary entertaining! It seems to do the clothing concept that balan blunderworld tried to do, only much, much better. I get a dress up game and a rpg platformer? Sign me up!
I will definitely be keeping and eye on it and, waiting for reviews.
This game looks graphically stunning.
@Gamergirl94 - Welcome to Flavahtown! Where we all do the same thing the current time tells us is popular!
BotW, MOBA, Battle Royale, Pokémon, Darl Souls. We will do it all! As long as the sales show there is a market on someone else's game!
that's a bad looking jump, other than that it seems interesting
People seem to think BoTW created the open world design 🙃
@Otoemetry Nah the switch's current hardware is the one being disrespectful to this kind of open world, this is different art than Xenoblade, akin to Tales of Arise.
@Chunkboi79 I agree, I’m glad they didn’t bog the graphics down just for the switches sake.
@Miu did you watch the trailer? There's literally a moment where the character runs up to the edge of a cliff exactly like in BotW's opening moments.
Lost me completely when I saw the characters, I'm clearly not the target. Too bad because the world looks incredible.
Really like the art style on that game.
I have no idea what it actually is though. The gameplay makes it look more like a platformer than an open world game.
It doesn't look Zelda gameplay-wise from that trailer.
I will be interested to see more.
I agree with others that not coming to switch isn't all that surprising.
@Otoemetry Yes I watched it, and if you watch it you should realize it would be impossible to port it to Switch without performance issues (I'm talking about that level of world design).
Ok, calm down, everyone. Breath of the Wild doesn't own a copyright on grass and blue skies. This does look generic as if it was designed by AI, though.
