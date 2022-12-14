Played it over the weekend it came out, had some fun with it, didn’t play it again until a friend came over and he couldn’t be bothered to go through all the tutorials and there was too much to learn on the fly so we just stopped playing and I traded it in shortly after.

What a massive shame. It’s absolutely gorgeous and it is fun but just so light on content. There should have been tons of characters and stadiums etc. to unlock through a robust single player campaign on day one but this “release it now and fill it out later” thing Nintendo has going on with its Mario sports games really let it down.