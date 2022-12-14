If you've been looking for a reason to return to Mario Strikers: Battle League, don't worry - Nintendo has got you covered with its third free update.

Like the past free updates, Version 1.3.0 also adds a few new characters. This time it's Bowser Jr. and Birdo. There's also a new stadium, a new gear set, an added "quick chat" for online gameplay and some general changes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo support:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released December 13, 2022)

Additional Content

  • Added “Bowser Jr.” as a playable character.
  • Added “Birdo” as a playable character.
  • Added the “Urban Rooftop” stadium.
  • Added the “Shellfish” gear set.

Added Features

  • Added “Quick Chat” feature to online gameplay. You can now select from four preset messages during each of the onscreen phases to communicate with all players in the match.

General

  • Added a rule to “Match Settings” that limits ? Blocks that appear during a match to only Team-Colored ? Blocks.
  • Made other adjustments to game balance and fixed other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Comment below.

[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]