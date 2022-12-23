Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

2023 is almost upon us (crikey...) and Mario Kart Tour is celebrating in the only way it knows how - with a brand new tour.

Yes, the New Year's Tour is due to kick off on 27/12/2022 at 10pm PT / 28/12/2022 at 7am CET and will provide new kart elements and variants on existing courses; not exactly the blowout you'd expect from a New Year's event, but hey, we'll take it.

Along with the tour, of course, a new wave of Mii Racing Suits is due to arrive, this time bringing with it a Black Racing Suit, because nothing shouts celebration like the complete absence of colour, right..?

Anyway, here's the trailer for Wave 22!

Will you be checking out the New Year's Tour when it kicks off next week? Share your thoughts with a comment below.