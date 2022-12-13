Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of tactical RPGs, you'll want to make note of Redemption Reapers, coming to the Switch in February 2023.

This dark fantasy tactical RPG developed by Adglobe and Binary Haze Interactive (ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights) is being brought to life by industry luminaries such as Masayuki Horikawa - known for working on the Fire Emblem series as a director and scenario/level designer, and also Kingdom Hearts III planning.

Here's a bit about the story, and what to expect from the gameplay, courtesy of the PR:

Hope fades across the land following the sudden appearance of the ruthless Mort armies. Efficient as they are brutal, the macabre forces descend upon civilizations, leaving destruction in the wake of their nightly raids. As entire nations fall to the Mort onslaught, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, a contingent of mercenaries specializing in surprise tactics, band together to fight back against the invading legions.

Lead the Ashen Hawk Brigade in tactical skirmishes on 3D maps. Employ strategic moves, directing units across the battlefield before issuing commands to attack, defend, or deploy skills during each turn. Overcome seemingly insurmountable odds by mastering sneak attacks for extra damage or powerful combo strikes from multiple Brigade members.

Ensure each Brigade member is fit for the trials ahead by outfitting the party with powerful gear. Turn hard-earned spoils of victory into resources for crafting mighty weapons and armor. Upgrade skills to unlock combat abilities capable of turning a ragtag troop of underdogs into courageous champions.

Carve through the Mort and uncover a gripping, mature story of wartime struggles. Witness powerful moments unfold between members of the Brigade during fully voiced cutscenes (recorded in English and Japanese audio) as fighters learn more about their allies and the world around them. Guide the Ashen Hawk Brigade’s rise from obscurity to folk heroes as members grapple with their dark past as a deadly – and despised – organization dubbed “Faithless Reapers.”

It will also feature a "star-studded" voice cast including Kyle McCarley, Allegra Clark, David Lodge and Lucien Dodge. These folks have contributed to series such as 13 Sentinels, NieR: Automata, Dragon Age, Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV, Fire Emblem and the Trails series.

What are your first impressions of this upcoming game based on the trailer above? Comment below.