Nintendo has revealed details of its third major update for Mario Strikers: Battle League, launching on December 13th (that's tomorrow) for all owners.

Primarily, the new update will include two new playable characters in the form of Bowser Jr. and Birdo. Bowser Jr. is said to be a balanced player who assists with accurate passes, while Birdo boasts powerful and precise shots, favouring a more offensive nature.





Play with Bowser Jr. or Birdo, increase speed & technique with the Shellfish Gear, and enjoy the Urban Rooftop stadium when the new update releases 12/13. Gear up for MORE gritty action on the pitch in #MarioStrikers : Battle League with new characters, gear, and a new stadium!Play with Bowser Jr. or Birdo, increase speed & technique with the Shellfish Gear, and enjoy the Urban Rooftop stadium when the new update releases 12/13. pic.twitter.com/7pvilT0BT3 December 12, 2022

Alongside the new characters, the update will introduce a new Shellfish Gear set, which improves speed and technique, alongside a new Urban Rooftop stadium, which players can set as their Club Stadium or use for quick matches.

As always, the new update will be completely free, which is great news considering one of our major complaints with the game itself was the distinct lack of options. Nevertheless, we shoveled a load of praise onto it, awarding it with a score of 9/10.