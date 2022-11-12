It appears The Pokémon Company is once again banning any trainers who break the rules in the mainline Pokémon games.

Yes, ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week, Serebii.net reveals The Pokémon Company has "begun a new wave" of bans on Pokémon HOME and the mainline games on the Nintendo Switch.

"The Pokémon Company have begun a new ban wave through Pokémon HOME and the main series games on Switch, restricting online features from the main games and Pokémon HOME for using illegally modified Pokémon and other unintended measures."

According to the source, these bans can be either "temporary or permanent" and will lock players out of online play - including battling, trading, and transferring Pokémon.

Again, it's not the first time it's done something like this. When Sword and Shield were in their prime, The Pokémon Company also took action against players who were deliberately disconnecting, threatening to "permanently ban" them.