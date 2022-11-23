One game to be on the lookout for early next year is Fire Emblem Engage - the latest entry in Intelligent Systems' turn-based tactical RPG series.

In the lead-up to the January 2023 launch, Nintendo has been introducing new characters and even sharing some video footage, and now we've got yet another trailer. This one is in Japanese, but it still provides an extensive look - showcasing Alear, relationships and more!

And here's some more information about the game's story, direct from the PR:

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy."

