The Pokémon Company has opened its doors - albeit, virtual ones - to a new online exhibition on the history of the franchise from Pokémon Red and Blue all the way up to Scarlet and Violet (thanks, Serebii.net).

The exhibition is not currently available in English, but there is very little reading to do. You take control of a small avatar (yep, this is the real deal) and walk down a Pokémon timeline, past models of the previous games and some of their most distinctive 'mon and locations.

pic.twitter.com/QKnDsgXqEB Serebii Update: The Pokémon Company have opened up a limited time Pokémon Online Gallery which goes through the history of Pokémon from the beginning with models, images and sounds https://t.co/ppiegEfoHR https://t.co/NWlAdn5F0o November 11, 2022

The timeline is divided up into the eight mainline titles that have preceded Scarlet and Violet and clicking on the different 'exhibits' will bring up an in-game screenshot as a reminder of what these places and creatures looked like to us all those years ago.

On top of this (and this is our favourite feature) each section plays music from its respective game as you walk through it! This means that you can strut through the generations to the sweet melodies that we all have ingrained in our heads from the hours spent playing - talk about a trip down memory lane.

According to Serebii.net, this online exhibition will be available for a limited time only, so we definitely recommend having a look while it is still around. The exhibition can be accessed on desktop or mobile by following the link in the above tweet or through the Online Gallery website.

What do you make of this online exhibition? Let us know in the comments below!