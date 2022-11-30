With yesterday's brand-new Mario Movie trailer, and a new ad spot dropping earlier today, we've got even more news for Illumination's upcoming animated movie about the Italian plumber and his adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom.

As spotted by VGC, it looks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting an early release in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

The film will be releasing as early as 22nd March in Belgium, while Switzerland, Austra, and Sweden will be able to watch the movie on 23rd or 24th of the month. France and the UK will be getting the film on 29th and 30th March respectively.

Australia and New Zealand will also have the chance to see the movie on 30th March, as will much of South America, including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Paraguay. USA and Japanese release dates haven't changed, however — in North America, the film is scheduled for 7th April, while Japan has to wait until 27th April.

Here's a list of confirmed release dates for the upcoming animated film (thanks, VGC!), with additional dates taken from IMBD:

Europe

Belgium – 22nd March

Australia

Australia – 30th March

Asia

Singapore — 6th April

North America

Canada — 7th April

South America

Bolivia – 30th March

These dates are all subject to change, but for now — WAHOOO for us in Europe!

If you want to get a better look at some of the stars of the movie, check out these incredible-looking posters, shared by Universal Pictures and Nintendo: