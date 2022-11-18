Back in September, Nintendo confirmed during a presentation The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be arriving on 12th May 2023. We've now got what appears to be the very first rating for the game - coming from South Korea Rating and Administration Committee (via Gematsu):
According to a translation, the game is suitable for 12 years and up, and contains some "mild violence". The description says it's a "role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky."
Here's a bit about the game's story, along with the release date announcement trailer:
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023."
Looking forward to this upcoming Switch exclusive? Comment below.
[source grac.or.kr, via twitter.com]
Comments (9)
You mean it's not AO? Disappointed.
It's not T...?
I hope this game is darker, 12+ isn't a great sign for what I was hoping for though lol
Edit: Notice they said the skies and more again.
I sense secretssss
@FroZtedFlake MM was rated E right? I’m sure it can still be dark, there’s still hope!
@FroZtedFlake Majora's Mask was rated E for Everyone when it first came out. And it's probably the darkest Zelda game.
@FroZtedFlake its def the underground
ill eat my strollin foot if im wrong but im 100% sure that we're getting a game awards trailer. The timing is just right you guys, its gotta happen (please let me indulge in my insane fantasies).
The darker the better. I am hoping for a teen rating
Please say they are putting dungeons in the game
Don’t see this game rated any higher then E10+ like BoTW
