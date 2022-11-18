Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are already out in certain locations around the globe, and this means the first official distribution event is now officially live.

Between now and 28th February 2023, trainers and early purchasers in the Paldea region can receive a special Pikachu. This isn't just any Pikachu, either. It knows the move fly, which it is normally not able to learn and its Tera Type is Flying.

To receive this special Pikachu, you'll need to be connected to the internet and from there go to the Poké Portal > Mystery Gift and "Get via Internet". Note: The Mystery Gift feature is unlocked after you start the Treasure Hunt in the game's story (thanks, Serebii.net). In no time your flying Pikachu should be available in the game. This is available to trainers who purchased either the physical or digital versions of Scarlet and Violet.

This Level 5 Pikachu comes equipped with the following moves: Fly, Tail Whip, Thundershock and Quick Attack. And once again - you've got until 28th February next year to get your hands on this Mystery Gift.

Have you added this special Pikachu to your own party yet? Tell us in the comments.