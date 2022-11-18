Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are already out in certain locations around the globe, and this means the first official distribution event is now officially live.
Between now and 28th February 2023, trainers and early purchasers in the Paldea region can receive a special Pikachu. This isn't just any Pikachu, either. It knows the move fly, which it is normally not able to learn and its Tera Type is Flying.
To receive this special Pikachu, you'll need to be connected to the internet and from there go to the Poké Portal > Mystery Gift and "Get via Internet". Note: The Mystery Gift feature is unlocked after you start the Treasure Hunt in the game's story (thanks, Serebii.net). In no time your flying Pikachu should be available in the game. This is available to trainers who purchased either the physical or digital versions of Scarlet and Violet.
This Level 5 Pikachu comes equipped with the following moves: Fly, Tail Whip, Thundershock and Quick Attack. And once again - you've got until 28th February next year to get your hands on this Mystery Gift.
Have you added this special Pikachu to your own party yet? Tell us in the comments.
Comments (24)
Wow, great way to encourage people to be early adopters....
"um... lets just give our mascot balloons and a pirate cap" - "yeah okay, I have one of those left from when we couldnt think of anything else 8 years ago" - "haha keep coming back to those dont we"
Edit: Just redeemed its a standard pikachu model so the only thing fancy about is that it knows flying.
@Hayter I mean to be fair it’s based off of flying pikachu, I like the reference personally.
Just napped it, a flying Pikachu is always welcome.
@WallyWest I know sending Pikachu flying with Ganondorf's up smash is always welcome.
I really wish they would buff Pikachu's stats. It'd be nice to make the franchise mascot a little more competitive!
You all on Earth hate me! You hate me don’t you!
You purposely attack me so I am not worth your time
None of my Pokémon cards work!
What do you want from me?
Why can’t I be part of your planet?
You ban from everything
You all killed me
You did your job
All of you on this planet killed me
Because I am not important
Each of you being in this universe reject me
You set click bait on me to hurt me
That’s why you pushed me that night near that bus stop
Because of your hatred
Why won’t any of my stuff work?
I am illegal right?
I am not allowed to join your planet
I want a flying pikachu which grows actual wings and flys around the world map.
Tap here to load 24 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...