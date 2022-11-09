Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be launching on Switch worldwide on February 17th, 2023, one day after its launch in Japan on February 16th, 2023.
First launched for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2003, the game is the fifth core entry to the Tales series and received pretty positive reception from critics and audiences alike. It follows protagonist Lloyd Irving and his friends as they explore the worlds of Sylvarant and Tethe’alla. The remastered version will offer up revamped visuals, gameplay improvements, and new features.
Here's a breakdown directly from Bandai Namco:
- An Epic Adventure – Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline like never before.
- Fully Restored – Features graphically enhanced and improved gameplay.
- Thrilling Battles – Play with up to three friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.
- A 3D Masterpiece – Watch stunning anime cutscenes and become absorbed in endearing cel-shaded characters designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima.
The standard edition of the game will be digital only, but fans can pre-order the 'Chosen Edition' from the Bandai Namco store for £44.99. This will contain a steelbook case, stickers, and art prints.
Will you be grabbing this one when it launches in February next year? Share your thoughts on the remaster in the comments below!
Comments (17)
February is becoming quite packed for me:
7th Feb - Hogwarts Legacy (hopefully on PS5 if I can afford one)
16th Feb - Final Fantasy Theatrhythm
17th Feb - Tales of Symphonia
22nd Feb - Digimon World: Next Order
Goodbye wallet, it was nice knowing you.
Watch Advance Wars be announced for February as well and my gaming for the year will be complete in only the second month of the year.
This is the release date I was looking foward to
My favorite Tales series entry returns home!
It’s hard to tell if the chosen edition is a physical copy of the game, it says full game but what does that mean, full digital game inside the physical steelbook case ? I hate digital copies so I won’t be buying it, sure it showed a picture of a disc but it didn’t show the switch cartridge in that picture, so the switch might not even be physical, just a case with stickers and a digital code
Still locked at an objectively garbage 30 fps.
A sinole 30fps porting at 50€, while Vesperia was the definitive edition, with new contents for europeans and americans, so new dubbed dialogs, new translations (the original was only in english, the remastered had 4 new languages, while Symphonia had already the same translation this remastered have), always at 50€. Not the best approach, they could at least add Dawn of the New World inside (not the most favourite sequel, but still...)
@SilverM At least Bandai Namco managed to make the battles for Vesperia on Switch at 60 FPS while everything else was 30 FPS. Damn shame they still couldn't bring back 60 FPS battles for Symphonia again.
@Juanblue85 exactly, Vesperia remastered was simply better (on all consoles)
IIRC they lost the source code for the GameCube version and every version since has been based on the PS2 version…they could remake the game with old assets and get 60fps but at that point they might as well just do a complete remake.
Physical seems to be the only major benefit of getting it on Switch, can get it for less than £5 right now on Steam so another strike for Steam Deck being better for everything third party 🤷♂️
My favorite Title of the Tales of Series game. I enjoyed the Gamecube, I'll enjoy the Switch.
30FPS doesn't bother me. While it would be nice if this was based of the GC version, which had 60 FPS, I'm just happy the game is coming to switch in the first place. I'm not going to complain about the FPS.
@NEMO86 Yeah, my thoughts exactly, hopefully we get a standard Switch release via limited run. Usually, I'm not a fan of buying through Limited Run due to high prices/shipping, but in this case I would since the game is so close to my heart.
I can't keep up with all these releases honestly, these last 2 months alone I've built a huge backlog
The perfect Valentine's gift if I want my gf to strangle me.
We already have a 100 rpgs that are better than this on the system. I suppose there's some nostalgia value in it, though.
Then again I used to have this on my gamecube back when it was originally released and all I could think was how much better final fantasy 7, 8 and 9 were.
You're good thanks. I'm bored of Remasters now at this point tbh.
So...is it confirmed if this will be a new remaster or just a port of the ps3 remaster(30fps)?
Unbelievably excited for this. Adored the Gamecube game and played it through multiple times. One of my favourite RPGs
This is kind of old news. You've been able to preorder the physical edition on amazon for awhile now. I preordered back in September.
