Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be launching on Switch worldwide on February 17th, 2023, one day after its launch in Japan on February 16th, 2023.

First launched for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2003, the game is the fifth core entry to the Tales series and received pretty positive reception from critics and audiences alike. It follows protagonist Lloyd Irving and his friends as they explore the worlds of Sylvarant and Tethe’alla. The remastered version will offer up revamped visuals, gameplay improvements, and new features.

Here's a breakdown directly from Bandai Namco:

- An Epic Adventure – Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline like never before. - Fully Restored – Features graphically enhanced and improved gameplay. - Thrilling Battles – Play with up to three friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells. - A 3D Masterpiece – Watch stunning anime cutscenes and become absorbed in endearing cel-shaded characters designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima.

The standard edition of the game will be digital only, but fans can pre-order the 'Chosen Edition' from the Bandai Namco store for £44.99. This will contain a steelbook case, stickers, and art prints.

Will you be grabbing this one when it launches in February next year? Share your thoughts on the remaster in the comments below!