We don't need to tell you that the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a remarkable success since its launch over five years ago. The numbers speak for themselves; as per the last official announcement from Nintendo, global sales for the console have surpassed 111 million (although we should have some fresh figures for you very soon - stay tuned!), making it Nintendo's most successful home console and third most successful Nintendo platform overall behind the Game Boy and Nintendo DS.
Something that's honestly come as a bit of a surprise to us, however, is that the Switch has only now surpassed Xbox One sales in the UK. We admittedly assumed that such a feat would have been accomplished yonks ago (sorry, Xbox!), but according to head of GamesIndustry.biz, Christopher Dring, the Switch has only just managed to overtake Microsoft's shiny, bulky box:
Now, while we don't have official figures as to the Switch's sales in the UK, we can be pretty confident in saying that the region is not generally considered to be particularly hot on Nintendo products, at least when compared to the likes of North America and Japan. Dring posits his own potential reasoning behind the Switch's slow uptake in the region in a Twitter response, stating:
"Lots of theories around this. The years and years of getting games very late. The fact so many Xbox and PS games are made on the UK. It’s a small country so portable gaming isn’t as big. It’s a competitive market with all 3 main platforms close in sales."
Still, it's another milestone for the Switch and further cements the console as one of the most popular and successful of all time. Well done, Nintendo!
What do you make of this little milestone for the Switch? Do you think it will surpass the Game Boy and DS in terms of total sales? Let us know!
[source twitter.com, via gonintendo.com]
Comments (33)
What’s wrong with you people? Why isn’t Nintendo that big in the U.K.?
The only console most people have in the UK is a PlayStation. Of course, Nintendo and Xbox have their fans but the blind association with gaming and PlayStation is one of the reasons the whole Activision Blizzard deal thing is having the UK as a sticking point.
Surprising given the runaway success of the Switch, even in the UK. But I guess proportionally Xbox One found a lot more success in the UK that it did elsewhere in the world?
Not quite sure I understand this interpretation though: "It’s a small country so portable gaming isn’t as big."
What does the size of our country have to do with portable gaming?
What's a Nintendo?
I remember back in 2013/2014, quite a few of my friends and colleagues bought the Xbox One. Probably some of the loyal early adopters who'd had a 360 for the best part of the last decade. I still remember Sony's brilliant ****-take video on how to share games Vs Microsoft's DRM. Still funny, even though we now live in a largely-digital environment with very little actual ownership as the big companies wanted all along.
Most gamers in the UK are brainless unfortunately, fifa cod that’s it.
I'm not British so this is really surprising to me. Yeah I was aware that Nintendo isn't super popular in the UK, but the Xbox One was kind of a sales flop so I guess a large portion of all global XBONE sales were in the UK? Did not expect that.
@Buizel My assumption with that - and I could be wrong - is that people may not have as much of a need to travel over long distances, thus negating the need for portable gaming. I feel like I'm reaching with that, though.
But yeah, Xbox One was surprisingly poopular in the UK; Microsoft leaned heavily into promoting console bundles with games like FIFA, so that helped it a lot.
@Buizel smaller country, potentially shorter commuting distances, lower use of public transport (which is short distance most of the time)
I very, very rarely see a portable console out in the wild. I’ve seen very few switches, and when I have, it’s on long distance train journeys that exceed an hour or two.
Not much point pulling out a portable console on a 10-15 minute, packed bus/tube/train commute.
Not surprising, and not much impact either, the European and US markets with Japan will make or break a consoles success, in saying that have seen many people with a Switch out and about.
Nice to see another article on the Switch struggling sales wise from Nintendo life push square.
All those theories in the quote are total rubbish. Most people here are obsessed with graphical power. They're only interested in playing Fifa and Call of Duty which are seen as cool because football is huge here and a lot of stoners and chavs buy Call of Duty. Also they're easy to show off to their friends as they look just like real events, whereas they would get weird looks from their crowds if they showed off something like Mario, Zelda or Xenoblade.
There is also the fact that Nintendo is seen as a children's company in the UK even though as everyone on this site knows, they're a family company who make games aimed at all audiences. Their view on Nintendo will probably never change at this point sadly.
No Fifa* or CoD on Switch.
*The proper version.
UK is a casual gamers zone, not surprised.
I don't travel a lot either, but it's so chill to be able to play on the Switch while you have a TV -show in the background that you don't need to be focused on, but just have as background noise.
Also if I want to go to sleep, but I'm not super sleepy I can play on my Switch in bed. It's also really convinient to take with you if you are visiting family or friends.
@quinnyboy58 @eltomo Beg to differ on that front I'm afraid.
"It’s a small country so portable gaming isn’t as big"
...first time I see these two factors connected, to be honest.🤔
@quinnyboy58 The same for Greece too.. Pity..
I think it's fairly simple. The UK is full of muppets that unquestioningly do what they're told by big money - hence Brexit, Johnson etc.
The UK is also likely full of people that own Xbox One units but barely use them except for the odd FIFA, Forza and COD.
Nintendo is for nerds and family friendly games. We're too cool for that in the UK.
Please ignore those 30-odd Nintendo devices behind me. They're not mine. I just stole them from a bunch of nerds to teach them a lesson.
And the xbox one was considered a flop 😬
Interesting to see so many commenters come out with stereotyping and generalisations about an entire nation, in a time when none would have dared if the article had been about sales in India or Africa. They still would have been thinking it, though. Prejudice is just fine, apparently, as long as it's not aimed at a "protected group".
Uk based and lost interest in Xbox when Fable disappeared. Always own each Nintendo and Sony console though for the exclusives.
Lovely xenophobic comments, how pleasant.
@eltomo Ouch!!! Thanks for that
@LUIGITORNADO I'd say because it is viewed as console for younger players in the UK.
@mcdreamer based on what? Most gamers in UK buy PlayStation and Xbox and play Cod or FIFA. Every year they buy the new game full price over and over again. What could be less brainless than that?
From my own experience the UK and Irish Market (which im more familiar with but its very similar ) hasn't been particularly big into Nintendo home consoles apart from the wii ,since playstation 1 dominated the market in the N64 days Even before than mega drive seemed to be more popular than SNES. Xbox and Nintendo have markets and fans but Playstation is the default really for the majority and tends to get lions share of the shelf space. Its grip was only really seriously challenged when ps3 was way too expensive and xbox 360 gave it fierce competition.
Seems odd given the number of times the likes of Mario Kart and BOTW rerere-enter the top 10 best sellers of the week on a regular basis...
@quinnyboy58 It's more that I think you're describing the global gaming population in general. This isn't a UK specific thing. And really there's nothing wrong with it if it makes said players happy.
UK is Playstation land. France and Spain are more on Nintendo side and Germany is PC gaming.
@Angelic_Lapras_King "Seems odd given the number of times the likes of Mario Kart and BOTW rerere-enter the top 10 best sellers of the week on a regular basis..."
But remember that's only physical sales, not digital so not full picture.
The Xbox One did have likes of GTA,COD,Red dead and Fifa etc. But it was often bundled with one of these big games and was often much cheaper than buying the more popular PS4 so it was often the cheapest option in shops to just play these big "Serious Gaming " titles if not the most popular one.
@Buizel UK is a pretty "anti" nintendo ground and the 360 was pretty big (PS3 was later in that generation)
just in time to commemorate the PS5 sales domination over Switch in Japan The world is full of paradoxes
