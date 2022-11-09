Hooray! We can't hide our excitement for this one. The long-awaited Sports Story, the sequel to the highly acclaimed Golf Story, will finally be making its way to the Switch this December. That's not long at all!

The announcement came right at the end of today's Indie World presentation, but you can check out the newly released trailer down below:

Initially announced over two years ago, Sports Story follows on from Golf Story and will feature golf, tennis, cricket, mini golf, and more. You'll also be able to explore dungeons too, which is pretty wild!

If you've yet to check out Golf Story, be sure to read our full review for all of our thoughts down below: