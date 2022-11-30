The unofficial Super Smash Bros. series 'Smash World Tour' has announced the cancellation of both upcoming Smash World Tour Championships as well as the 2023 tour. This event is best-known for having the "largest prize pool" in Smash history at over $250,000 USD.

After ongoing communication with Nintendo, the event organiser allegedly received notice from the video game company that it could "no longer operate" future events. Here's part of the lengthy official statement from Smash World Tour, which you can read in full via the link below:

"Without any warning, we received notice the night before Thanksgiving from Nintendo that we could no longer operate. This was especially shocking given our discourse with Nintendo the past twelve months. Since then, we have been working around the clock to take the proper steps logistically, as well as to prepare this statement with proper legal guidance."