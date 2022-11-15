We know, and you know, that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Generation IX — is just days away. And if you're anything like us, you're probably still stewing over which starter Pokémon to choose. Well, today is a Tuesday, so The Pokémon Company has decided to bestow a brand new name for this day for all of us trainers looking ahead to Paldea on Friday — so, happy ChooseDay!
The official Pokémon UK Twitter is dedicating the whole day to our brand new trio of starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. These were first revealed in February 2022 in Scarlet & Violet's debut trailer, and we've been weighing up our options ever since. Look, they're just all so darned cute!
Sprigatito, the Grass-types starter, is a cuddly kitty that's "capricious and attention seeking", and it might even sulk if you give another Pokémon attention over it. It loves being in the spotlight, too! Fire-type croc Fuecoco is more laid-back, and will run at any chance for food "with a glint in its eye". Quaxly, the Water-type duck, is pretty serious, and it doesn't like getting its fabulous head of hair dirty, but it's also very loyal.
That's a pretty tough choice, isn't it? You might already know who you're partnering up with in Paldea, or you might still be fretting over which of these three adorable 'mons you'll be taking with you. It doesn't matter who you are, The Pokémon Company want to know — and we do too.
Vote in our poll below to let us know which starter you'll be picking come Friday, and then tell us why you're choosing either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (11)
Quaxly! How could you not like they look so cute!
Gotta be my little round croc weirdo. Is he an apple? A pepper? Not food at all? Only time will tell. (please don't tell me if you looked at leaks or whatever)
Fuecoco sweep
I've literally said this from the moment these games were revealed and I've stuck with it ever since: Fuecoco. I've somehow managed to avoid all starter evos with the exception of maaaaaybe Quaxly's (though I'm still not entirely sure about that one) but even if Fuecoco's evo is the worst thing in the world (which I highly doubt), I'd still be picking it. I love this fire croc so goddamn much dude.
My friends claimed sprigatito and fuecoco so I’m stuck with the duck. I want the weed kitty tho
I've been on team Quaxly since February, I adore his hair
Fuecoco's final evolution is byfar my least favourite between the three, and it's a shame, because Fuecoco itself is perhaps the most unique and adorable between them.
I'm going to heed the call of my inner crazy cat lady and go with Sprigatito, but the new Pokémon (and forms) are so damn solid that I might cast my starter aside once I can survive without it.
Don't play Pokemon, but if I did it would have to be Sprigatito, just call me a crazy cat man
Thanks to the leaks, Sprigatto is confirmed for me, but I’ll be honest… for the sake of aesthetics, I’ll probably make a team of old Pokemon. The Gen 9 designs are… reminding me of Gen 5, which is a good thing because last time I was so unimpressed with the new Pokedex, I had my favorite Pokemon generation!
I rarely choose fire starters, and now that I'm conscious of it, I kind of want to make amends, also since I've seen the evolutions, and Fuecoco's final evolution, Skeledirge, the "Singer Pokémon" makes me think of the Big-Lipped Alligator from All Dogs Go to Heaven, I gotta go with Fuecoco for the lulz.
Having seen the leaks, my choice in Sprigatito is not swayed, nay, it is reinforced!
