We know, and you know, that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Generation IX — is just days away. And if you're anything like us, you're probably still stewing over which starter Pokémon to choose. Well, today is a Tuesday, so The Pokémon Company has decided to bestow a brand new name for this day for all of us trainers looking ahead to Paldea on Friday — so, happy ChooseDay!

The official Pokémon UK Twitter is dedicating the whole day to our brand new trio of starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. These were first revealed in February 2022 in Scarlet & Violet's debut trailer, and we've been weighing up our options ever since. Look, they're just all so darned cute!

It's not just any Tuesday, it's ChooseDay! 🎉 #PokemonScarletViolet launches in a few days, meaning you'll be choosing your partner Pokémon soon - a very important choice, right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A5TrkB40Ff November 15, 2022

Sprigatito, the Grass-types starter, is a cuddly kitty that's "capricious and attention seeking", and it might even sulk if you give another Pokémon attention over it. It loves being in the spotlight, too! Fire-type croc Fuecoco is more laid-back, and will run at any chance for food "with a glint in its eye". Quaxly, the Water-type duck, is pretty serious, and it doesn't like getting its fabulous head of hair dirty, but it's also very loyal.

That's a pretty tough choice, isn't it? You might already know who you're partnering up with in Paldea, or you might still be fretting over which of these three adorable 'mons you'll be taking with you. It doesn't matter who you are, The Pokémon Company want to know — and we do too.

Vote in our poll below to let us know which starter you'll be picking come Friday, and then tell us why you're choosing either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly in the comments!