We've covered console modder and YouTuber 'GingerOfOz' here on Nintendo Life on a number of occasions in the past, and now they're back with their latest creation - a transparent "blue crystal" portable GameCube, that's actually running on Wii hardware.

If the design looks familiar, it's because the blueprint was actually shared by a mod known as 'Ashida' and created by another modder known as 'Wesk'. GingerOfOz has now shared an image of their own stunning recreation. They called on Chinese company PCBWay to print out the console's case.

call me Walter White, the way I'm slinging this blue crystal (portable GameCube/Wii, not drugs) pic.twitter.com/1WRylK4E96 November 9, 2022

Wesl originally shared this mod last year on the BitBuilt forums last September. It's running on Wii hardware, has a 5-inch 16:9 display and GameCube controls and can last for up to 3.5 hours on a few batteries.

This isn't the first time GingerOfOz has reinvented the GameCube, either: