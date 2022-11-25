One of the very best new features introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is undoubtedly the sandwich making mini-game. Accessed when you set up picnics in the region of Paldea, the game allows you to stack up your very own sandwich using a bevy of incredients including cheese, tofu, onion, bacon, and more. Creating sandwiches will offer up various buffs depending on which ingredients you choose, and as you progress through the game, more and more different ingredients will be made available to you.

What's even more impressive, however, is that fact that building up your sandwich is actually really good fun! If nothing else, it's a great little distraction from the multitude of bugs that have plagued the main game since its release. Some players have even taken things one step further by creating their own little game in which you stack a whole bunch of bacon into a "tower" before it all collaspes.

As reported by Automaton, the game has been conceived via the 'Creative Mode' within the sandwich feature, which basically gives you access to all the ingredients you could ever wish for. The basic aim is to simply select bacon for all six filling slots, then get stacking! It's more difficult than it looks too, because ingredients placed too close to one another will start to misbehave thanks to the physics in play, so once you've got yourself a decent tower going, it will start to shake as the bits of bacon try to wiggle themselves into place.

It's all a bit ridiculous, but ignoring the fact that the bacon looks absolutely nothing like bacon, it's a pretty fun way to pass the time!

Have you tried this out yet? Give it a go and let us know how you get on!