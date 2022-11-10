If you have found yourself logging onto Twitter in the past 24 hours, you may have come across a picture of Mario making a somewhat unsavoury gesture, seemingly posted by the official account for Nintendo of America. Yep, we were a little confused at first too. Has Mario seen all the outpouring of Bowser love following the movie trailer and is now determined to flip-off anyone in his path? Nope. That's not Mario, and that's not @NintendoAmerica.
Parody accounts have been a part of Twitter since the site's conception, but all of a sudden the discourse surrounding them has reached a whole new height thanks to the new 'Twitter Blue' policy and the chance to buy 'verification' status with the renowned blue tick next to your name. Of course, the parody accounts did exactly what they were always going to do and took this opportunity to post some very much off-brand content (who could have seen that coming??).
One such company to succumb to the parody has been Nintendo. The family-friendly brand has posted the occasional tweet with somewhat questionable wording in the past, but Mario giving us all the finger? That seemed a little too far. That's because these posts are coming from a parody account which can now wield the blue mark of verification and make us all think (at least initially) that Mario had made a move from triple-jump flips to single-finger ones.
The account responsible for imitating Nintendo has now been suspended, but that wasn't before a whole lot of people got to see the company's mascot giving us the ol' finger (as shared by @DaveMilbo above).
Other companies including Twitch and Rockstar Games have also seen posts from parody accounts getting a lot of eyes on them thanks to the purchasable blue check. Many of these accounts have been subsequently suspended but it continues to be increasingly difficult to tell the truth of the tick
A click on the user's verified tick will let you know whether the account is the real deal or just a subscriber to Twitter Blue. This being said, if you see Mario performing any more unsavoury content, then it's safe to assume that it's not the true plumber.
What do you make of this parody drama? Take to the comments to let us know (just don't pretend to be anyone else while you're there)!
I would be lying if I said Indidnt laugh at some of the tweets these accounts make. Because no official account like this would ever do something like that, but it’s so funny to think so, at least to me anyway.
The amount of people salty that they can't lord over everyone else due to their checkmarks no longer being special anymore is hysterical.
Honestly, I wouldn't mind if this was real.
How to destroy a social media platform without destroying a social media platform.
The verification system is just an absolute mess now. I don't know how Elon managed to make the site even worse than it already was, but here we are
Yeah, that's never going to happen.
There are some ultra weird people on that app..
It's funny because Nintendo Of US looks like Ninten Doofus.
it's not funny because Twitter as a platform is crashing under outrageous and petty mismanagement, alienating both businesses and users.
Must we call every juvenile prank "parody"? Something tells me the good-natured real deals in this field never needed any ticks on any terms - the genre itself is about humorous imitation, not duping the audience into a case of mistaken identity. Granted, Poe's law may prevent us from guessing if the account above was a pranker or just someone wryly illustrating what things might really devolve to.
The fact that the middle finger gets pixelated on American television will never not look idiotic.
It's a good time for the popcorn industry these weeks. Elon must be happy that he can cater the downfall of Twitter to the world. I for one welcome it!
@RupeeClock I knew something was amusing about the name, just couldn't put my finger on it.
I mean... yeah... this deserved an article, I guess...?
I wonder what would happen if all the companies that were "victims" of these parodies filed a class action suit against Twitter and its leader.
@Pillowpants indeed, also, would you like extra butter to go with that? Because I for one think we need the extra stick.
Elon Musk is so stupid, Twitter somehow got much much worse… I knew this would only take a couple days to happen…
Corporations are going to start abandoning the platform if it turns too anarchic. Although I think that'll be due to mismanagement instead of design (Elon Musk doesn't care about "free speech" any more than the corporate executives he just fired en masse).
While its actual implementation was flawed (at some point, it transformed from "we've verified who you are" to "you're a person approved of by Twitter execs"), the blue checkmark was an important tool for keeping track of real accounts. The old policy should have been maintained and more rigorously enforced.
@Rika_Yoshitake I want to remind people that the entire point of verifying an account was to have assurances that account is the real deal. And it was free too.
@Rika_Yoshitake I don’t you (or anyone who liked your post) understand the point of verification ticks…
@Snatcher no official account? have you seen whats going on down in the sonic of america twitter it keeps the franchise on life support lmao
Growing pains.
@Yosher that's a good thing twitter has always been a terrible platform that helps spread misinformation
It's the users who are at fault here. If people would all act with a certain level of civility and decorum then there wouldn't even be a need for blue ticks.
