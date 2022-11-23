Halo Infinite's long-awaited Forge Mode is finally available, allowing players to create their very own multiplayer maps and game modes. It carries on the franchise's legacy of showcasing an absolute boatload of customisation options, letting players completely unlock their creativity to craft true works of art.
One such creation that caught our eye was shared by YouTuber BoBo Gaijin and is a complete recreation of Super Mario 64's hub level, Peach's Castle. It's remarkably faithful, too, including both the exterior and interior locations of the castle, complete with teleporters in place of the portrait level portals.
The video itself is proper good fun. It showcases the level itself for about thirty seconds or so, before launching into the chaotic multiplayer mayhem that Halo is known and loved for. It's certainly a bit strange watching Spartans running and sliding their way around the castle interior while a Warthog cruises around the castle grounds!
Be sure to check out the full video below. You can view the Forge creation itself by heading to the relevant Halo Waypoint page.
What do you make of this Halo infinite Forge level? Have you seen any other Nintendo-inspired creations? Be sure to let us know in the comments!
Comments (6)
The Chief using the cannon to get to Yoshi to ride and eat other players.
"So long gay bowser" gravity hammer hit on the camper has me rolling. Well done.
It looks pretty bad visually, but at the same time really fun to play, pretty sweet you can make and share this sort of stuff in Halo
Legendary.
Waaaahoooo fun
@themightyant Yeah, that was pretty funny. Also watching the Spartan ragdoll into the sky. It reminds me of the glitches in Halo Reach's multiplayer mode, when people get launched clear out of the map. You can see quite a few of those in Achievement Hunter's Fails of the Weak series.
Those textures are way too detailed, but otherwise, good job!
