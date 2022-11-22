Encountering and catching a shiny Pokémon is undoubtedly one of the most satisfying moments of any Pokémon game. The feature returns with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, of course, but it appears that an exploit has been discovered that, upon discovering a shiny Pokémon under specific conditions, will let you catch it over and over again.

As spotted by the folks over at VGC, the exploit comes via YouTube channel Austin John Plays, who goes over the very specific conditions that must be met in order to carry out the exploit. In a nutshell, you'll need to be able to hightail it to a nearby open town (by "open", this means one that doesn't contain a loading door) after you've caught the shiny. Keep in mind that a closed town or an open Pokémon Centre won't yield the same results.

Once the town's name appears, save your game and close it down. Upon reloading your save, you'll still have the shiny Pokémon you've just caught, but running back to its original location will yield another shiny of the same type. So if you've managed to meet the exploit's specific conditions, you'll be able to catch the same creature as many times as you wish, so long as you have the relevant Pokéballs at hand.

For a deep dive into how to carry out the exploit, check out the video below: